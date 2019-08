NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

ZAMBIA has embarked on the development of a nuclear power plant (NPP) with capacity of 2,400 megawatts to be developed within 10 to 15 years to support sustainable development.

The country's nuclear programme, whose planning started in 2015, is expected to be completed in 2216 and involves the development of a Center for Nuclear Science and Technology in Chongwe and an NPP.