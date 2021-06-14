24 die on darkest day

PRISCILLA MWILA, MELODY MUPETA

Lusaka, Kitwe

LAW enforcers and other authorised officers should fully apply the Public Health Act and Statutory Instruments 21 and 22 guidelines to curb increasing cases of the COVID-19 pandemic.

And 24 people died of the disease on Saturday, bringing the cumulative figure to 113 in just two weeks.

The Ministry of Health anticipates that more sectors of the economy will soon be negatively affected if the current rates of infections continue.

In a statement yesterday, Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for technical services Kennedy Malama implored Zambians to heed the warning and guidance from the ministry because posterity will judge them harshly.

Dr Malama said the country has surpassed the second wave of the pandemic in all aspects, including daily cases, admissions to hospitals, patients requiring oxygen and those dying.

“We shouldn’t allow this to continue, otherwise our systems will totally collapse as we have seen in other countries, some of which have much stronger economies and health systems.

"We hear of people suddenly falling sick and running out of breath and within hours, with 70 percent of them fighting for life on