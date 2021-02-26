24 accused of cannabis trafficking freed

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

TWENTY-FOUR people, among them six boys aged between 13 and 19, who were accused of trafficking in over 300 grammes of marijuana and being in possession of offensive weapons, have been freed after the State entered a nolle prosequi.

Lusaka resident magistrate Betty Malupenga set the accused at liberty yesterday after Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) prosecutor Lewis Kandele informed her that the Director of Public Prosecutions entered a nolle prosequi.

"In view of the nolle prosequi, the matter is discontinued and the accused are free to go," magistrate Malupenga said amid jubilation from the accused, who have been in remand for over three months.