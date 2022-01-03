22,000 want divorce

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA recorded over 22,000 divorce cases in 2021, with lack of conjugal rights, adultery, gender-based violence (GBV), insults and cruelty being among major reasons couples asked the courts to end their unions. According to the local court office data availed to the Daily Mail, 22,543 divorce cases were noted in the last 12 months compared to 25,851 entered in registries countrywide in 2020. The shortest marriage that ended in divorce lasted 30 days, while the longest was 65 years, compared to 17 days and 67 years respectively in 2020. Like in 2020, Eastern Province has yet again topped the list at 4,441, while Lusaka is second with 3,819 divorce petitions. Women who sought for disbandment of their marriages in the Eastern region were 2,952, while men represented 1,489. In Lusaka, 2,482 men applied to have their unions dissolved, while wives who were fed up with their husbands were 1,337. The total divorce petitions filed in Western Province were 3,191, out of which 2,613 were applied by men and 578 by women. On the Copperbelt, Kitwe district highlighted 1,722 divorce petitions, with 1,205 filed by husbands and 517 by wives. Ndola had 1,271 cases, of which 786 were filed by women and 488 by men. Northern Province noted 1,730 applications, of which 1,006 were filed by women and 724 by men. North-Western and Central provinces each highlighted 1,250 divorce petitions. A total of 800 women filed for divorce in North-Western, while 450 men asked for their unions to be disbanded. In Central Province, 450 men filed for divorce while wives represented 800. Luapula Province noted 996 divorce cases, out of which 705 were CLICK TO READ MORE