CATHERINE MUMBA, Lusaka

TWENTY-TWO people died in road traffic accidents in various parts of Zambia during the first four days of the week-long festive period, police spokesperson Esther Katongo has disclosed.

The deaths were recorded between December 22, around 18:00 hours, and yesterday at 06:00 hours.

Ms Katongo said in a statement 234 road traffic accidents were recorded, out of which 18 were fatal.