SHOPPERS can now pay with their mobile wallet at Zambia’s largest retailer

CUSTOMERS can now pay with their preferred mobile wallet at Shoprite stores across Zambia, giving them more choice at checkout and a simple, convenient way to complete their purchases.

Mobile money adoption continues to surge in Zambia as consumers increasingly move from traditional payment methods to digital transactions.

The number of active mobile money wallet payments nearly doubled to 17 million between 2020 and 2025, while transaction values increased by 743%.

More than three-quarters of Zambian adults now use mobile money, up from 58% in 2020.

In response to this shift, Airtel Money, MoMo from MTN and Zamtel Money are now accepted as payment methods in Shoprite stores for everything from weekly groceries to Shoprite Money Market services, including airtime, data, electricity purchases, and gift cards.



“As the way customers transact continues to evolve, we want to ensure they have access to secure and convenient payment options that meet their everyday needs.

Introducing mobile wallet payments is part of our ongoing commitment to improving the customer experience and making our services more accessible,” says Charles Bota, General Manager for Shoprite Zambia.

Using a mobile wallet at Zambia’s largest retailer is simple. Customers can request to pay by mobile wallet at checkout, select their mobile network operator, enter their mobile number and approve the transaction on their phone using their mobile money PIN. Once approved, the payment is confirmed and customers can complete their purchase.