Welcome, observe, judge fairly

ELECTION observation is a valuable tool for improving the quality of elections.
This is because observers help build public confidence in the honesty of electoral processes. The nation is entering the final stretch towards the August 13 general election and the arrival of international and regional election observer missions should be welcomed with confidence, openness and the assurance that democracy flourishes best under the light of public scrutiny.
The presence of observer missions from European Union, those that will be coming from Southern African Development Community (SADC), African Union, Commonwealth and other international organisations is not an intrusion into Zambia’s sovereignty.
Rather, it is an affirmation that the country’s democratic journey matters beyond its borders and that the conduct of its elections contributes to the strengthening of democratic governance across the region and the continent.
EU’s Election Observation Mission has already begun engaging a broad spectrum of electoral stakeholders, including presidential candidates, political parties, civil society organisations, electoral officials, the media and other key institutions.
Such engagements form an important part of understanding the electoral environment before any conclusions are reached. Elections monitoring, after all, is not a one-day exercise confined to polling day. It is a comprehensive assessment of the entire electoral process.
What is encouraging is that President Hakainde Hichilema’s government has, thus far, presented an electoral environment that compares favourably with previous election cycles. Political parties have held rallies, roadshows and community engagements across the country.
Citizens have gathered in their thousands to listen to competing visions for the future. Candidates have travelled extensively without widespread disruption, demonstrating that the democratic space remains open and competitive under this government.
No election anywhere in the world, including where our monitors are coming from, is entirely free from isolated incidents of misunderstanding or confrontation. Zambia has experienced a few regrettable occurrences during this campaign period.
However, these have remained isolated and have rightly been condemned by the President. They have not defined the campaigns.
Indeed, one of the most striking features of the current campaign has been its relative calm when contrasted with some previous elections, particularly the highly charged atmosphere witnessed in 2021 under Patriotic Front.
While there is always room for improvement, the overall environment under UPND has allowed political competition to unfold in a manner that reflects the maturity of Zambia’s democratic institutions and the growing commitment of citizens to peaceful participation.
Credit is due to many stakeholders for this progress. Electoral Commission of Zambia has carried a significant responsibility in preparing for these elections through voter registration, candidate nominations, stakeholder engagement and continuous communication with political parties and the public.
Security agencies have equally borne the demanding task of maintaining law and order while enabling political actors to exercise their constitutional freedoms. Political parties themselves deserve recognition whenever they choose dialogue over confrontation and persuasion over provocation.
Above all, however, the greatest credit belongs to the Zambian people. Across towns, villages and cities, citizens have demonstrated remarkable political maturity. They have attended rallies peacefully, listened to opposing viewpoints and largely resisted attempts to provoke conflict.
This quiet discipline is perhaps the strongest foundation upon which Zambia’s democracy continues to stand.
Yet while observer missions are welcome, their work carries an equally important responsibility. Their assessments must be guided by sincerity of thought, professional integrity and objective analysis rather than predetermined narratives or selective interpretation of events.
Credibility is earned when conclusions emerge from evidence gathered throughout the electoral process and not from isolated incidents, political rhetoric or external expectations. Every election has strengths and weaknesses. Honest observation requires acknowledging both.
Where progress has been made, it deserves recognition. Where shortcomings exist, they should be identified constructively and supported by verifiable evidence. Such balanced assessments strengthen democratic institutions rather than undermine public confidence in them.
Observers should, therefore, see Zambia in its entirety and not merely through the lens of political contestation but also through the everyday reality of citizens exercising their democratic rights peacefully, institutions performing their constitutional mandates and a nation determined to preserve its long-standing reputation as one of Africa’s stable democracies. Ultimately, election observers do not determine the will of the Zambian people.
That sacred responsibility belongs exclusively to the electorate. Their role is to observe, assess and report honestly. The decision itself rests with millions of Zambians who will quietly queue at polling stations on August 13 to exercise one of democracy’s most powerful rights.
As they arrive in our country, we extend a warm welcome to every observer mission. But observe diligently, listen widely, verify carefully and judge fairly. That is all any democracy should ever ask.
Welcome, observe, judge fairly
ELECTION observation is a valuable tool for improving the quality of elections.
This is because observers help build public confidence in the honesty of electoral processes. The nation is entering the final stretch towards the August 13 general election and the arrival of international and regional election observer missions should be welcomed with confidence, openness and the assurance that democracy flourishes best under the light of public scrutiny.
The presence of observer missions from European Union, those that will be coming from Southern African Development Community (SADC), African Union, Commonwealth and other international organisations is not an intrusion into Zambia’s sovereignty.
Rather, it is an affirmation that the country’s democratic journey matters beyond its borders and that the conduct of its elections contributes to the strengthening of democratic governance across the region and the continent.
EU’s Election Observation Mission has already begun engaging a broad spectrum of electoral stakeholders, including presidential candidates, political parties, civil society organisations, electoral officials, the media and other key institutions.
Such engagements form an important part of understanding the electoral environment before any conclusions are reached. Elections monitoring, after all, is not a one-day exercise confined to polling day. It is a comprehensive assessment of the entire electoral process.
What is encouraging is that President Hakainde Hichilema’s government has, thus far, presented an electoral environment that compares favourably with previous election cycles. Political parties have held rallies, roadshows and community engagements across the country.
Citizens have gathered in their thousands to listen to competing visions for the future. Candidates have travelled extensively without widespread disruption, demonstrating that the democratic space remains open and competitive under this government.
No election anywhere in the world, including where our monitors are coming from, is entirely free from isolated incidents of misunderstanding or confrontation. Zambia has experienced a few regrettable occurrences during this campaign period.
However, these have remained isolated and have rightly been condemned by the President. They have not defined the campaigns.
Indeed, one of the most striking features of the current campaign has been its relative calm when contrasted with some previous elections, particularly the highly charged atmosphere witnessed in 2021 under Patriotic Front.
While there is always room for improvement, the overall environment under UPND has allowed political competition to unfold in a manner that reflects the maturity of Zambia’s democratic institutions and the growing commitment of citizens to peaceful participation.
Credit is due to many stakeholders for this progress. Electoral Commission of Zambia has carried a significant responsibility in preparing for these elections through voter registration, candidate nominations, stakeholder engagement and continuous communication with political parties and the public.
Security agencies have equally borne the demanding task of maintaining law and order while enabling political actors to exercise their constitutional freedoms. Political parties themselves deserve recognition whenever they choose dialogue over confrontation and persuasion over provocation.
Above all, however, the greatest credit belongs to the Zambian people. Across towns, villages and cities, citizens have demonstrated remarkable political maturity. They have attended rallies peacefully, listened to opposing viewpoints and largely resisted attempts to provoke conflict.
This quiet discipline is perhaps the strongest foundation upon which Zambia’s democracy continues to stand.
Yet while observer missions are welcome, their work carries an equally important responsibility. Their assessments must be guided by sincerity of thought, professional integrity and objective analysis rather than predetermined narratives or selective interpretation of events.
Credibility is earned when conclusions emerge from evidence gathered throughout the electoral process and not from isolated incidents, political rhetoric or external expectations. Every election has strengths and weaknesses. Honest observation requires acknowledging both.
Where progress has been made, it deserves recognition. Where shortcomings exist, they should be identified constructively and supported by verifiable evidence. Such balanced assessments strengthen democratic institutions rather than undermine public confidence in them.
Observers should, therefore, see Zambia in its entirety and not merely through the lens of political contestation but also through the everyday reality of citizens exercising their democratic rights peacefully, institutions performing their constitutional mandates and a nation determined to preserve its long-standing reputation as one of Africa’s stable democracies. Ultimately, election observers do not determine the will of the Zambian people.
That sacred responsibility belongs exclusively to the electorate. Their role is to observe, assess and report honestly. The decision itself rests with millions of Zambians who will quietly queue at polling stations on August 13 to exercise one of democracy’s most powerful rights.
As they arrive in our country, we extend a warm welcome to every observer mission. But observe diligently, listen widely, verify carefully and judge fairly. That is all any democracy should ever ask.