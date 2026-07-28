Teachers urged to uphold high standards

Veep says teaching cornerstone of national development

OLIVER CHISENGA

Mansa

VICE-PRESIDENT Mutale Nalumango has challenged teachers to reject complacency and embrace their role in shaping the nation’s future through quality education, professionalism and exemplary conduct.

Addressing teachers during a meeting with civil servants on Sunday, Mrs Nalumango, a trained teacher, reminded educators that every profession in society begins in the classroom.

“You cannot afford to be lazy or complacent because you shape the nation. The responsibility you carry on your shoulders to mold engineers, lawyers, presidents, and every other professional places a great obligation on you to conduct yourselves with integrity and work diligently.” Mrs Nalumango said teachers play a central role in determining the quality of future leaders and professionals, urging them to reflect on the kind of society they are helping to build.

“If we want to deliver for our nation, we must work hard. As teachers, let us reflect on the kind of society we are shaping. You are the ones who set the standards,” she said. Mrs Nalumango said the values, discipline and knowledge teachers instil in learners have a lasting influence that extends beyond the classroom. “If we see a bad lawyer or any other professional, it means that somewhere a teacher failed to provide a strong foundation.

Teachers lay the groundwork upon which every career is built. She described teaching as the cornerstone of national development, saying that if given the opportunity, she would require every professional to first serve as a teacher before pursuing another career. “If it were up to me, I would ask all professionals to first become teachers and then train in whatever career they wish to pursue,” she said.

Mrs Nalumango also commended the civil servants for attending the meeting despite it being held on a Sunday. She encouraged them to remain committed to serving the Zambian people with integrity, professionalism and dedication, stressing that public service requires selflessness and accountability.

Meanwhile, Senior Chieftainess Chungu, of the Abena Mukulu dynasty, has paid tribute to President Hakainde Hichilema, describing him as a leader of integrity whose administration has delivered meaningful development across Zambia.

Speaking during Mrs Nalumango’s visit to Lupososhi District on Monday, Senior Chieftainess Chungu said the traditional leadership and people of Mukulu-land appreciate the New Dawn Government’s commitment to improving lives of ordinary citizens through various development programmes.

The traditional leader said President Hichilema has demonstrated genuine leadership by ensuring that Government’s programmes benefit citizens regardless of regional or political differences.

“Madam Vice-President, allow me to pay tribute to the outstanding and tireless President Hakainde Hichilema, a man of integrity and a genuine leader,” Senior Chieftainess Chungu said. She thanked the President for implementing transformative programmes, including the increased Constituency Development Fund, Social Cash Transfer, free education, meal allowances, recruitment of teachers and health workers.

Senior Chieftainess Chungu also commended Government’s continued investment in traditional institutions through the construction of chiefs’ palaces.