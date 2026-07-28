Hamukale nods maize floor price

CATHERINE BWALYA

Choma

FORMER Southern Province Minister Edify Hamulale has welcomed Food Reserve Agency (FRA)’s K347 per 50 kilogramme floor price for maize for the 2026 marketing season.

Dr Hamukale said in a statement yesterday that K347 per 50kg bag is welcome because it represents only a marginal K7 increase on last year’s price.

“This means food prices will remain stable and predictable over a long time,” he said.

Dr Hamukale, however, appealed to FRA to double its purchase target to avert future food shortages. He said that while the price is acceptable, FRA’s current target of 500,000 metric tonnes is too low, considering Zambia’s consumption and looming climate risks.

“I wish to recommend that the FRA increases the purchase target from 500,000 metric tonnes to at least 1,000,000 tonnes of maize this market season,” Dr Hamukale said.

He said Zambia’s annual maize consumption stands at about 3.5 million metric tons. With that in mind, a larger strategic reserve is needed. Dr Hamukale warned that the El-Niño weather pattern forecast for the coming rainy season could bring drought and poor harvests in 2027…https://enews.daily-mail.co.zm/