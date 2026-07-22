Gradual end to loadshedding era

OVER the past couple of years, Zambia has been on the move towards securing energy sufficiency and send the era of load-shedding into the annals. The commissioning of the Chisamba 100MW phase 2 solar power plant by President Hakainde Hichilema yesterday represents yet again a major boost to Zambia’s energy security, economic growth, and climate resilience.
It diversifies the country’s power mix away from vulnerable hydro power, creates jobs, and strengthens rural development opportunities.
The Chisamba plant is more than just a power station — it is a cornerstone of Zambia’s transition to a resilient, low-carbon economy, with far-reaching benefits for households, industries, and future generations.
Zambia’s roll-out of solar power plants has been gradual, but the commissioning of projects like the Chisamba 100MW phase 2 PV plant shows that the country is now firmly heading in the right direction.
For years, Zambia’s heavy reliance on hydro power left the grid vulnerable to droughts, leading to black-outs and economic strain. The new wave of solar investments marks a strategic shift towards energy diversification.
The continued roll-out of solar power plants carries far-reaching implications for the country’s economy, society, and the environment. Each new project builds momentum towards a more resilient and sustainable energy future.
These projects are not just about power generation; they are about jobs, agriculture and youth innovation.
Farmers can now use solar-powered irrigation, businesses gain reliable electricity, and young entrepreneurs are encouraged to engage in clean energy ventures. Zambia is truly moving from a reactive energy strategy (coping with droughts) to a proactive one (building resilience and sustainability).
The Chisamba plant is a milestone showing that the country is no longer just rolling out solar in small steps, but accelerating towards a greener, more secure energy future.
In fact, the continued commissioning of solar power plants across Zambia is directly linked to the gradual end of load-shedding and the possibility of the country soon having excess electricity for export. The country has historically relied on hydro power for over 80 percent of its electricity.
Droughts have repeatedly caused power shortages. Government’s target of producing 1,000MW of solar energy by 2025–2026 means that Zambia will soon have more generation capacity than domestic demand requires.
Several other major solar power projects have recently been commissioned across Zambia.
They include the 136MW Itimpi phase 2 plant on the Copperbelt, a US$300 million 250MW solar plus 150MW battery storage project, and a 50MW grid-connected PV plant in Luapula Province.
Together with the Chisamba 100MW phase 2 project, these initiatives are rapidly transforming Zambia’s energy situation.
Indeed, Zambia’s solar expansion is transforming the country from one plagued by power shortages into a potential exporter of clean energy. The phrase “the era of load-shedding is almost coming to an end” is not just political rhetoric — it reflects a tangible shift in Zambia’s energy landscape.
Gradual end to loadshedding era
OVER the past couple of years, Zambia has been on the move towards securing energy sufficiency and send the era of load-shedding into the annals. The commissioning of the Chisamba 100MW phase 2 solar power plant by President Hakainde Hichilema yesterday represents yet again a major boost to Zambia’s energy security, economic growth, and climate resilience.
It diversifies the country’s power mix away from vulnerable hydro power, creates jobs, and strengthens rural development opportunities.
The Chisamba plant is more than just a power station — it is a cornerstone of Zambia’s transition to a resilient, low-carbon economy, with far-reaching benefits for households, industries, and future generations.
Zambia’s roll-out of solar power plants has been gradual, but the commissioning of projects like the Chisamba 100MW phase 2 PV plant shows that the country is now firmly heading in the right direction.
For years, Zambia’s heavy reliance on hydro power left the grid vulnerable to droughts, leading to black-outs and economic strain. The new wave of solar investments marks a strategic shift towards energy diversification.
The continued roll-out of solar power plants carries far-reaching implications for the country’s economy, society, and the environment. Each new project builds momentum towards a more resilient and sustainable energy future.
These projects are not just about power generation; they are about jobs, agriculture and youth innovation.
Farmers can now use solar-powered irrigation, businesses gain reliable electricity, and young entrepreneurs are encouraged to engage in clean energy ventures. Zambia is truly moving from a reactive energy strategy (coping with droughts) to a proactive one (building resilience and sustainability).
The Chisamba plant is a milestone showing that the country is no longer just rolling out solar in small steps, but accelerating towards a greener, more secure energy future.
In fact, the continued commissioning of solar power plants across Zambia is directly linked to the gradual end of load-shedding and the possibility of the country soon having excess electricity for export. The country has historically relied on hydro power for over 80 percent of its electricity.
Droughts have repeatedly caused power shortages. Government’s target of producing 1,000MW of solar energy by 2025–2026 means that Zambia will soon have more generation capacity than domestic demand requires.
Several other major solar power projects have recently been commissioned across Zambia.
They include the 136MW Itimpi phase 2 plant on the Copperbelt, a US$300 million 250MW solar plus 150MW battery storage project, and a 50MW grid-connected PV plant in Luapula Province.
Together with the Chisamba 100MW phase 2 project, these initiatives are rapidly transforming Zambia’s energy situation.
Indeed, Zambia’s solar expansion is transforming the country from one plagued by power shortages into a potential exporter of clean energy. The phrase “the era of load-shedding is almost coming to an end” is not just political rhetoric — it reflects a tangible shift in Zambia’s energy landscape.