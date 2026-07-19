Bo’jangles ‘Taste The Jazz Festival’ heads for Grand Finale

MARGARET CHISANGA

Lusaka

THE month of July has been special for Music lovers, who have been treated to some good Jazz every Wednesday and Thursday at Lusaka’s Bo’Jangles, under the umbrella of the annual ‘Taste The Jazz Festival’.

After four weeks of celebrating this rich musical heritage, the special Jazz sessions will culminate into the Grand Finale this Sunday, July 26th at Bo’jangles Kenneth Kaunda Mall in Lusaka.

The highly anticipated Grand Finale brings together an impressive lineup featuring Uncle Rex & Band, Zambian Brass Quintet, Optimistiq featuring David Andish, Afro Red Band, and Mumba Yachi & Mathews Tembo.

Throughout July, music lovers have packed the venue every Wednesday and Thursday to enjoy performances by the Zambian Brass Quintet, Maureen Lilanda & Band, MC Jackson, Nathan Nyirenda, and Mumba Yachi with Mathews Tembo.

Now in its fourth annual edition under the theme “Roots & Rhymes,” the festival has continued to build on a tradition that began in 2014 as a weekly live music night at Bo’jangles.

Over the years, it has evolved into one of Lusaka’s most anticipated cultural events, showcasing the country’s finest jazz and contemporary performers.

Organisers say the “Roots & Rhymes” theme celebrates the evolution of Zambian music, tracing its journey from traditional sounds to modern musical expression through four weeks of live performances.

The festival’s final week will see Maureen Lilanda & Band return to the stage on Wednesday, July 22, before the Zambian Brass Quintet concludes the midweek performances on Thursday, July 23.

While jazz is often regarded as a niche genre, the festival’s continued success reflects a growing appreciation for live, home grown music. Come Sunday evening, all Lusaka roads will lead to Bo’jangles, KK Mall, for a show that will surely leave many revellers longing for more.