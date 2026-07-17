There is no honour in a stolen title

A UNIVERSITY is built on a simple but sacred covenant, which is that knowledge must be earned, truth must be pursued and excellence must be recognised only after it has been demonstrated through years of study, research, teaching and intellectual contribution.
Once that covenant is broken, the damage extends far beyond lecture theatres and graduation ceremonies; it erodes public confidence in qualifications, diminishes genuine scholarship and weakens the foundations upon which national development depends.
It is for this reason that Higher Education Authority director general Professor Kazhila Chinsembu’s uncompromising condemnation of individuals who falsely present themselves as professors deserves more than passing attention.
By describing such individuals as “academic criminals”, he has deliberately elevated what some may dismiss as a matter of titles into what it truly is; an assault on the integrity of higher education itself.
Far too often, society has treated the misuse of academic titles as a harmless vanity or an exercise in social climbing. It is neither.
To knowingly claim the rank of professor without having earned it is an act of deception.
It misleads students seeking mentorship, employers searching for expertise, policymakers relying on sound advice and institutions whose reputations depend on the credibility of those who serve within them.
It is intellectual fraud masquerading as academic achievement. The title of professor is not simply another designation to place before one’s name.
It represents the pinnacle of academic accomplishment, earned only after years and often decades of rigorous research, peer-reviewed publications, teaching excellence, supervision of future scholars and meaningful service to society.
Every genuine professor carries that title as the culmination of for academic impostors. The consequences are profound. Universities produce the doctors who heal the sick, the engineers who design infrastructure, the teachers who shape future generations, the lawyers who defend justice and the scientists who drive innovation.
If dishonesty is tolerated at the very summit of academia, what message does it send to those beginning their academic journey? That shortcuts are acceptable? That reputation matters more than competence? That deception can substitute for diligence? Zambia has invested heavily in expanding access to higher education.
New universities have emerged, enrolments have increased and opportunities for advanced learning have broadened considerably. Yet expansion without uncompromising quality assurance risks producing institutions whose credibility is questioned both at home and abroad.
The Higher Education Authority therefore has a responsibility not only to accredit institutions and programmes but also to safeguard the integrity of academic qualifications and titles. Prof Chinsembu’s call for stronger verification of credentials, exposure of academic fraud and accountability for offenders should be embraced across the sector.
Universities must tighten appointment procedures, thoroughly authenticate qualifications and publicly correct instances where academic titles have been misrepresented. Equally, professional bodies, government institutions and the private sector should insist on proper verification before sacrifice, discipline and relentless pursuit of knowledge.
To appropriate it without merit is to steal not merely a word but the respect attached to generations of scholarship. Perhaps even more worrying is the broader culture that enables such deception.
In an age where appearances are often rewarded more readily than substance, there is growing temptation to manufacture credentials rather than earn them. Social media profiles, conference brochures and public events increasingly become platforms where inflated biographies go unchallenged, while institutions sometimes fail to verify the qualifications of those they celebrate or appoint.
Such complacency creates fertile ground conferring authority upon individuals claiming academic distinction. Ultimately, the battle against academic fraud is not about protecting an elite title. It is about protecting the value of education itself.
Every honest lecturer working late into the night marking assignments, every researcher painstakingly collecting data, every doctoral candidate persevering through years of study, and every professor who has earned that distinction through merit deserves a system where excellence is recognised and deception is rejected. A nation that tolerates counterfeit scholarship cannot expect genuine innovation.
Zambia’s universities must therefore remain places where integrity is held in the highest regard, where achievement is measured by intellectual contribution rather than selfproclamation and where the title of professor remains what it has always been meant to be. Not an ornament of prestige, but a badge of earned excellence.
There is no honour in a stolen title
A UNIVERSITY is built on a simple but sacred covenant, which is that knowledge must be earned, truth must be pursued and excellence must be recognised only after it has been demonstrated through years of study, research, teaching and intellectual contribution.
Once that covenant is broken, the damage extends far beyond lecture theatres and graduation ceremonies; it erodes public confidence in qualifications, diminishes genuine scholarship and weakens the foundations upon which national development depends.
It is for this reason that Higher Education Authority director general Professor Kazhila Chinsembu’s uncompromising condemnation of individuals who falsely present themselves as professors deserves more than passing attention.
By describing such individuals as “academic criminals”, he has deliberately elevated what some may dismiss as a matter of titles into what it truly is; an assault on the integrity of higher education itself.
Far too often, society has treated the misuse of academic titles as a harmless vanity or an exercise in social climbing. It is neither.
To knowingly claim the rank of professor without having earned it is an act of deception.
It misleads students seeking mentorship, employers searching for expertise, policymakers relying on sound advice and institutions whose reputations depend on the credibility of those who serve within them.
It is intellectual fraud masquerading as academic achievement. The title of professor is not simply another designation to place before one’s name.
It represents the pinnacle of academic accomplishment, earned only after years and often decades of rigorous research, peer-reviewed publications, teaching excellence, supervision of future scholars and meaningful service to society.
Every genuine professor carries that title as the culmination of for academic impostors. The consequences are profound. Universities produce the doctors who heal the sick, the engineers who design infrastructure, the teachers who shape future generations, the lawyers who defend justice and the scientists who drive innovation.
If dishonesty is tolerated at the very summit of academia, what message does it send to those beginning their academic journey? That shortcuts are acceptable? That reputation matters more than competence? That deception can substitute for diligence? Zambia has invested heavily in expanding access to higher education.
New universities have emerged, enrolments have increased and opportunities for advanced learning have broadened considerably. Yet expansion without uncompromising quality assurance risks producing institutions whose credibility is questioned both at home and abroad.
The Higher Education Authority therefore has a responsibility not only to accredit institutions and programmes but also to safeguard the integrity of academic qualifications and titles. Prof Chinsembu’s call for stronger verification of credentials, exposure of academic fraud and accountability for offenders should be embraced across the sector.
Universities must tighten appointment procedures, thoroughly authenticate qualifications and publicly correct instances where academic titles have been misrepresented. Equally, professional bodies, government institutions and the private sector should insist on proper verification before sacrifice, discipline and relentless pursuit of knowledge.
To appropriate it without merit is to steal not merely a word but the respect attached to generations of scholarship. Perhaps even more worrying is the broader culture that enables such deception.
In an age where appearances are often rewarded more readily than substance, there is growing temptation to manufacture credentials rather than earn them. Social media profiles, conference brochures and public events increasingly become platforms where inflated biographies go unchallenged, while institutions sometimes fail to verify the qualifications of those they celebrate or appoint.
Such complacency creates fertile ground conferring authority upon individuals claiming academic distinction. Ultimately, the battle against academic fraud is not about protecting an elite title. It is about protecting the value of education itself.
Every honest lecturer working late into the night marking assignments, every researcher painstakingly collecting data, every doctoral candidate persevering through years of study, and every professor who has earned that distinction through merit deserves a system where excellence is recognised and deception is rejected. A nation that tolerates counterfeit scholarship cannot expect genuine innovation.
Zambia’s universities must therefore remain places where integrity is held in the highest regard, where achievement is measured by intellectual contribution rather than selfproclamation and where the title of professor remains what it has always been meant to be. Not an ornament of prestige, but a badge of earned excellence.