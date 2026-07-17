Scott gets 5 days national mourning

CHOMBA MUSIKA, CHAMBO NG’UNI

Lusaka, Kabwe

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has declared five days of national mourning in honour of former Vice-President Guy Scott, whose death at the age of 82 has triggered an outpouring of tributes from across Zambia and the southern African region. Dr Scott, who served as Zambia’s Vice-President from 2011 to 2014 under the late President Michael Sata, died on Wednesday after an illness, bringing to an end a distinguished political career that spanned several decades….