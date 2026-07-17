Chiwempala traders get K10m from HH

GOVERNMENT has started distributing the K10 million that President Hakainde Hichilema gave to the 2,300 traders who lost their goods in an inferno at Chiwempala market.

Fire swept through the market in November last year, leaving assorted goods worth millions of Kwacha destroyed. The situation made President Hichilema to pledge a K10 million so that it can be given to the traders to restart their businesses.

Chingola District Commissioner Howard Kamwandi said in an interview yesterday that the distribution of the money to the affected traders has started following the release of the funds by President Hichilema.

Mr Kamwandi said the affected traders are each receiving between K2,500 and K40,000 depending on the losses they incurred during the inferno.

“We are happy that we have started distributing the money that President Hichilema gave to the traders in helping to revive their businesses,” he said.

Mr Kamwandi said the beneficiaries were identified immediately after the fire incident in making the compensation process fair and transparent. He said the funds may not fully compensate for the losses suffered during the inferno, but they will provide an important starting point for the affected traders.

Mr Kamwandi thanked the traders for waiting patiently for the funds, which will help to rebuild their lives. He advised them to use the funds responsibly by reinvesting them into their businesses rather than spending the money on consumption.

MELODY MUPETA Kitwe