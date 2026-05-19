Police arrest Nkana fan over MUZA bus fracas

MATHEWS KABAMBA,

ROBINSON KUNDA

Kitwe, Lusaka

POLICE in Kitwe have arrested Nkana supporter Joseph Nsofwa for allegedly causing a disturbance to the Maestro United Zambia (MUZA) bus ahead of a Super League Week 33 match against the legendary side.

Copperbelt Province police commanding officer Mwala Yuyi confirmed in a statement issued yesterday that Nsofwa obstructed the MUZA bus on Sunday.

“We received a report from the FC MUZA driver, who reported that whilst driving going to Nkana Stadium taking players for a football match, a male person driving a Toyota Runx, pink in colour, blocked them about 200 metres from the stadium.

“They stopped and moved to the other side and this blocking continued for about four to five times until at about 50 metres to the gate of the stadium. The same vehicle came blocked the road and when the driver of the bus with players tried to swerve to the right side of the road that is how the right tyre hit the pavement, busted and the driver lost control and careered off the road and immediately the vehicle stopped. After checking, it was discovered that two front tyres were damaged and a radiator,” Yuyi said.

“The driver of the Toyota Runx, Mwila Joseph Nsofwa, aged 32, is detained in cells and charged of causing obstruction of the roadway by motor vehicle. His vehicle is impounded.”

Meanwhile, MUZA and Nsofwa have settled the matter after the latter agreed to pay for damages.

“We can’t blame Nkana as a club or all the fans for the incident. It was just one unruly individual. He was unruly and he kept blocking the road forcing the bus driver to hit into a pavement. Tyres were damaged and the bus is still on the Copperbelt up now [yesterday],” MUZA chief executive officer Joel Kabika said in an interview yesterday.

“We caught him immediately after the incident and took him to police. We agreed that once he pays for the damages, he will be free and he agreed.”

He said the fan had indicated that he would pay for damages yesterday after which the bus would leave for Mazabuka.

MUZA beat Nkana 2-1.

Eighth-placed MUZA have 48 points, ten better than Nkana in 13th position…. https://enews.daily-mail.co.zm/welcome/home