LuSE holds steady despite April dip

Local bourse posted 3.08% gain in local currency terms

TRYNESS TEMBO

Lusaka

LUSAKA Securities Exchange (LuSE) recorded mixed performance in April, with All-Share Index declining by 2.1 percent month-on-month, while year-to-date gains remained positive.

The local bourse posted a 3.08 percent gain in local currency terms and a stronger 20.83 percent in United States dollar terms, positioning LuSE favourably among global frontier markets.

LuSE chief executive officer Nicholas Kabaso said stock specific volatility persisted during the month, alongside a sharp decline in overall turnover.

In the April market performance update, Mr Kabaso highlighted positive developments, including sustained growth in retail investor adoption of LuSE Mobile App and the registration of Chuuma Asset Management Limited as a new trading and sponsoring broker. This brings the total number of registered brokers to 10, reflecting continued market maturation.

“The LASI closed April at 26,716.95 points, down 2.1 percent month-on-month from March’s close of 27,289.81 points,” he said.

Top equity gainers during the period included Bata, which rose to K8.50 from K8.39; ZFCO to K6.35 from K5.00; Puma to Mr Kabaso said the trend points to heightened investor caution amid prevailing market volatility.

However, he noted continued growth in retail participation, with registered users on the LuSE Mobile App increasing by 10.5 percent to 38,669 in April from 35,000 in March.

“This underscores LuSE’s effective financial inclusion strategy anchored on realtime, mobile-enabled trading, simplified account management, K2.98 from K2.50; and Zambian Breweries to K6.78 from K6.77.

On the downside, Chilanga Cement fell to K69.57 from K76.60, while ZCCM-IH declined to K165.00 from K170.00. Other decliners included BATZ at K12.81 from K12.99, National Breweries at K2.70 from K2.87, and Zambia Sugar at K74.90 from K74.98.

AECI, CECZ, DCZM, SCBL, ZMBF, ZMFA and Zanaco also recorded marginal declines of less than 3 percent.

Total equity turnover dropped significantly to K34.1 million in April from K64.3 million in March, representing a 47 percent contraction.

The decline reflects subdued trading activity as investors assessed recently released financial results.improved transparency and investor education,” he said.

On the fixed-income market, secondary bond turnover declined to K4.6 billion in April from K6.5 billion in March, suggesting shifting investor allocations, reduced liquidity, or consolidation following earlier activity.

Looking ahead, Mr Kabaso said the market remains cautiously optimistic despite softened equity momentum.

He cited Zambia’s successful debt restructuring and single-digit inflation as key factors expected to support a gradual easing of interest rates, thereby improving conditions for equity market activity.

“As LuSE, we remain focused on advancing listings in the pipeline and executing key corporate actions to enhance market depth and liquidity,” he said.

He added that geopolitical tensions, particularly involving Iran, pose downside risks, although any impact on the domestic market is expected to be gradual… https://enews.daily-mail.co.zm/welcome/home