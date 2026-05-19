Clean Lobito trade project launched

Initiative to strengthen transparency, efficiency, competitiveness

MICHAEL MIYOBA

Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has launched the Japan-funded United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) project aimed at promoting economic development and responsible business conduct along Lobito Corridor.

The initiative seeks to strengthen transparency, efficiency and competitiveness within the business environment along the strategic trade corridor, which links Zambia, Angola and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to regional and global markets.

Speaking during the launch yesterday, Attorney-General Mulilo Kabesha said the project aligns with Zambia’s broader development agenda and reflects a collective vision for a modern and investor-friendly economic corridor.

“This project resonates deeply with Zambia’s national development agenda under the Eighth National Development Plan (8NDP), which prioritises economic diversification, regional integration, and sustainable industrialisation,” Mr Kabesha said.

“The Lobito Corridor stands as a strategic artery connecting Zambia to regional and global markets, and its development is central to our vision of becoming a transport and logistics hub for southern Africa.”

He said his office has played a critical role in establishing the legal and institutional frameworks necessary to support the corridor’s long-term success.

“I am proud to share that my office played a central role in the review and ratification of the Lobito Corridor Transit Transport Facilitation Agency Agreement signed by Zambia, Angola, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“This agreement establishes the governance and operational mechanisms for seamless cross-border movement of goods and services,” Mr Kabesha said.

He said Government is working closely with Angola and DRC to harmonise customs, investment and environmental laws to create predictable and investor-friendly operating conditions.

“The Japan-funded Lobito Project complements these efforts by focusing on: streamlining business registration and licensing processes, enhancing legal predictability for investors through transparent contract enforcement, supporting publicprivate partnerships under clear legal frameworks and promoting corporate governance and anti-corruption measures that safeguard public trust,” Mr Kabesha said.

He re-affirmed Government’s commitment to strengthening investor confidence and ensuring that international standards are upheld throughout the implementation of the project.

Japanese Ambassador to Zambia Mikami Akiteru said his country is proud to support Zambia, Angola and DRC in partnership with UNODC to advance sustainable economic growth and responsible business practices along the corridor.

“This initiative reflects our shared commitment to ensuring that economic growth is accompanied by integrity, transparency, and inclusivity.

“The Lobito Corridor is not merely a transport route; it is a lifeline for regional integration, trade, and prosperity.”

“While the corridor offers transformative opportunities, it also faces serious risks, including illicit financial flows such as tax evasion and smuggling, porous borders, and inconsistent enforcement,” Mr Akiteru said.

United Nations resident coordinator Beatrice Mutali described the project as a major step towards unlocking the full economic potential of Lobito Corridor, while simultaneously addressing risks linked to illicit activities.

“With an increase in licit activities along the corridor, there is likely to be an increase in illicit activities. This is one of the major factors tackled by this project,” Ms Mutali said.

“This project aligns with Zambia’s Vision 2030, the Eighth National Development Plan, and the African Continental Free Trade Area.”

Angolan Ambassador to Zambia Albino Malungo hailed the Japanese government and UNODC for their leadership in designing and coordinating the project.

And DRC Ambassador to Zambia Bapaga Didier described the initiative as a fulfilment of a promise to the people of Zambia, Angola and his country.

Mr Bapaga said the project represents a vision of a Lobito Corridor that connects, includes and transforms…