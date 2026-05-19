Chirundu Utd in Super League

Makeni All Stars crowned National League champions

MULWANDA LUPIYA

Lusaka

JUMULO 0 CHIRUNDU 3 CHIRUNDU

United on Sunday made history after clinching their maiden promotion to Super League with an emphatic win over Jumulo while debutants Makeni All Stars were crowned National League champions.

“We are happy to win promotion to the Super League and credit to the players. They worked very hard this season.

This is a very big achievement for us because it is our first time winning promotion to the Super League and we are happy,” Chirundu coach Caston Chilekwa said in an interview.

‘Border Boys’, as Chirundu are known, join Makeni, Trident and Roan United on a journey to the elite league.

Champions Makeni finished with 66 points, one better than Chirundu and Trident in third position.

‘Stylish’ Roan closed the promotion brackets with 64 points.

Prior to the Jumulo game, Chirundu received a boost after they were given maximum points and a 3-0 win for the abandoned rescheduled Week 32 tie against Chambishi in Kalulushi.

Ackson Mphalo opened the floodgates on 16 minutes at Football Association of Zambia School of Excellence in Baluba Township in Luanshya in this Week 34 encounter.

Philemon Chilimina doubled the lead in the 54th minute and Andrew Simumba sealed victory on 84 minutes.

After the final whistle, Chirundu players air-lifted Chilekwa and club president Dickson Tembo.

Chirundu reached Absa Cup semi-finals, where they lost 2-0 to eventual champions Red Arrows.

MPULUNGU 0 MAKENI

3 (walkover) Makeni bagged the title without dropping sweat against bottom side Mpulungu Harbour.

Relegated Mpulungu stopped competing in the league midway the season and teams that came up against them garnered free three points.

“I think we won this championship in the first round.

We played well in the first round and I am very grateful to the management, players and supporters at large. We hope to start well in the Super League, too. The National League is tough but the efforts the boys put [in] on the pitch made us champions,” Makeni coach Francis Majaka said.

CELTIC 1 ROAN 0

Roan’s hopes of winning the title were dashed after losing to Kafue Celtic in Lusaka.

Caleb Musonda netted on 65 minutes at Crocs Swamps to hand Roan their eighth loss.

Celtic ended the campaign on sixth position with 58 points. (National League standings on Page 23)

Week 34 results:

Trident 0 Lumwana 0

Chambishi 1 Ndola United 3

River Plate 1 Indeni 1

Chipata City 3 Locus 0

Atletico Lusaka 3 Kitwe United 1

Jumulo 0 Chirundu United 3

Forest Rangers 0 Aguila Stars 0

Kafue Celtics 1 Roan United 0Mpulungu Harbour 0 Makeni All Stars 3 (Walkover)