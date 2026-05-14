FAWEZA gives learners second chance through GCE remedial programme

IRED TEMBO

Lusaka

FAILING Grade 12 examinations can have life-altering consequences, especially for girls.

While some learners remain determined to rewrite their exams through the General Certificate of Education (GCE) programme, the process often comes with significant costs for examination fees, study materials and extra lessons, making it inaccessible for many without financial support.

In some cases, particularly in rural and low-income communities, girls may fall pregnant or enter early marriages as a way of coping with economic hardship.

Such circumstances often reduce their chances of returning to school and expose them to additional social and health risks.

Encouragingly, several organisations have stepped in to support girls’ education.

One such organisation is the Forum for African Women Educationalists of Zambia (FAWEZA), which works to help girls continue their education through to tertiary level, creating pathways to brighter and more secure futures.

Recently, FAWEZA enrolled 750 learners under its GCE remedial learning programme, an initiative aimed at expanding access to tertiary education for marginalised young people.

Among the beneficiaries is 20-year-old Mary Nambeye, who has been given a second chance to rewrite her Grade 12 examinations at the University of Zambia (UNZA).

Ms Nambeye completed secondary school in 2023, but failed mathematics and science, subjects that affected her overall performance and prevented her from progressing further with her education.

Like many young people facing financial hardship, her ambitions were interrupted by reality. Her mother, a single parent, who supports the family through vegetable trading, could not afford the fees required for her to retake the examinations.

“My family could not afford the fees required for me to rewrite my GCE. As a result, I had to stay out of school for two years,” she said.

“It was a very difficult time for me because I knew I wanted to further my studies, but I didn’t have the means.”

Her fortunes changed when she came across a newspaper advertisement from FAWEZA offering learners an opportunity to return to school under its GCE remedial programme.

“I applied and was accepted.

I am grateful to FAWEZA for giving me a second chance to rewrite my GCE,” she said.

Beyond offering learners an opportunity to rewrite examinations, FAWEZA also provides critical support to help them focus on their studies.

“FAWEZA provides accommodation and a monthly allowance of K700, which helps us meet our basic needs. We also have teachers who teach us every day, with three to four classes daily. The learning environment is conducive and spacious enough for studying,” she said.

If she passes her examinations, Ms Nambeye hopes to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in environmental science at UNZA.

She encouraged young people, especially girls who may feel discouraged after performing poorly in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects not to give up.

“Girls who did not do well in STEM subjects should not lose hope. I encourage them to apply to FAWEZA so they too can be given a second chance,” she said.

Another beneficiary is Uzzi Musafiri, a 20-year-old refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), who is also among the 750 learners rewriting their Grade 12 examinations at UNZA through the programme.

Ms Musafiri thanked FAWEZA for giving her a renewed opportunity to pursue her dreams.

She completed Grade 12 in 2024 at Twashuka Secondary School, but her results were not good enough to secure a university bursary.

Like many vulnerable learners, financial constraints made it impossible for her to rewrite her examinations.

“Coming from a refugee background, life is not easy. My father cannot work because of his status, and my mother, who is Zambian, has been doing her best to support us. Even with all her efforts, it was not possible for her to afford fees for me to further my education,” she said.

After completing school, Ms Musafiri took on various jobs, including domestic work and informal employment, to support herself and her family.

Her hope of continuing her education was restored after a friend informed her about FAWEZA and its support for vulnerable learners, including refugees.

“I thank God for this opportunity to rewrite the subject I failed, science, and do better so I can go to university and make my parents proud,” she said.

Ms Musafiri dreams of studying civil engineering, a goal she now believes is within reach.

“I believe I can succeed this time, even though we only have three months to prepare for the examinations,” she said.

“Failing is not the end; sometimes people fail because of circumstances. What matters is to keep believing, to have faith in God, and to look out for opportunities. There are organisations that can help.”

And FAWEZA board chairperson Enala Tembo said that through its 2024–2028 strategic plan, the organisation is implementing the Second Chance Pathways programme, with support from the Mastercard Foundation through FAWE Africa.

The initiative seeks to ensure that no young person is left behind in accessing tertiary education.

Ms Tembo, who was represented by FAWEZA vice national chairperson Audrey Mwansa, praised the beneficiaries for their resilience and determination.

“You are not just beneficiaries of opportunity; you are architects of the future. The digital world needs your ideas, your creativity, and your leadership,” she said.

She also announced that all participants in the Second Chance Pathways programme will receive laptops to equip them with the tools needed to thrive in the digital age.

Ms Tembo further expressed gratitude to FAWEZA’s partners for their continued support in advancing STEM education and creating opportunities for young people.

She urged stakeholders to work collectively to break barriers, challenge stereotypes, and create an enabling environment where every girl can thrive in technology.

“Together, we can shape a future where girls are not just part of the digital world, but are leading it,” she said.