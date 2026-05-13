‘Work within clear, performance-oriented frameworks’

MATHEWS MALAZIKA

Lusaka

SECRETARY to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa says there is need to move away from the era of unclear institutional mandates in the civil service because citizens deserve to know what to expect from public institutions.

Mr Kangwa says public servants should work within clear and performance-oriented frameworks.

He said the nation benefits when its public institutions operate with the efficiency, transparency and accountability that development demands.

Mr Kangwa said this yesterday at the launch of the Emoluments Commission Service delivery charter and information, education and communication (IEC) strategy.

The charter will, among other things, enhance clients’ awareness of the type of services the commission provides and highlight standards of services they should expect to receive.

On the other hand, the IEC strategy’s objective is to, among other things, increase awareness of the commission’s services and procedures among state institutions by 50 percent by 2029, as well as establish a structured crisis communication response framework.

“The launch of a charter and a communication strategy is the beginning, and not an end.

The Government expects the Emoluments Commission to implement these instruments faithfully and to hold itself to the standards it has publicly proclaimed,” he said.

Mr Kangwa said the commission should demonstrate, through consistent performance, that the commitments made in the two instruments are upheld in practice.

He said Government is committed to building a smart and value-centred public service that is efficient, accountable, transparent and responsive to citizens.

“Every institutional milestone of this nature contributes to national efforts.

The development of these instruments reflects genuine institutional commitment to the principles of good governance.”

And Emoluments Commission director general Chembo Mbula described the launch of the two instruments as a landmark development for the commission.

He said the service delivery charter is a contract between the commission and everyone who depends on its work…https://enews.daily-mail.co.zm/welcome/home