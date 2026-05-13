Namwala coops share K10.4m CDF

CATHERINE BWALYA

Choma

GOVERNMENT has from 2022 to date disbursed K10.4 million under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to 397 clubs and cooperatives in Namwala District in efforts to empower local communities.

Namwala Member of Parliament Moono Mapani said between 2022 and 2025, Government disbursed K7.7 million to 304 groups, while a further K2.8 million has been allocated to 93 groups for 2026.

Mr Mapani said the grants are intended to empower communities, strengthen the local economy and improve livelihoods.

Speaking during the handover of the 2026 empowerment funds, Mr Mapani said the initiative is aimed at promoting sustainable economic activities among beneficiaries.

“This is not just about handing over cheques, but about empowering our people and improving livelihoods,” he said.

Mr Mapani said the disbursements demonstrate Government’s commitment to grassroots development and economic empowerment.

He urged beneficiaries to utilise the funds responsibly and invest in viable incomegenerating projects.

“These grants are not meant to be shared out as cash. There is no growth in sharing money, but in working together, investing together and growing together,” Mr Mapani said.

He urged beneficiaries to uphold accountability and focus on projects that will create jobs and improve living standards in their communities…https://enews.daily-mail.co.zm/welcome/home