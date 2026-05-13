Life-changing water projects

WHEN Minister of Water Development and Sanitation Collins Nzovu stood before Parliament to outline the achievements of his ministry since 2021, the figures he presented were nothing short of staggering. Over US$998 million invested, reaching more than 3.6 million Zambians! The projects highlighted – the Kafulafuta Water Supply System in Ndola (US$449 million), the Kafue Bulk Water project in Lusaka (US$150 million) and the Nkana Water project in Kitwe (US$199 million) – are tangible proof of aspirations fulfilled and expectations met.
The sheer scale of the projects is commendable. The Kafulafuta system alone is designed to benefit hundreds of thousands in the Copperbelt, catering to four districts: Ndola, Luanshya, Masaiti and Mpongwe. The Mulonga Water project (€156 million) promises relief for Chingola, Mufulira and Chililabombwe.
Add to this the Integrated Small Towns Water Supply Programme (US$150 million), the Transforming Rural Livelihoods Project (US$38 million), and the construction of 60 dams in drought prone provinces, and one begins to see a national strategy that is both ambitious and far reaching. This is not piecemeal development. It is a deliberate attempt to tackle Zambia’s chronic water challenges head on, with a mix of urban mega projects and rural interventions.
The drilling of 679 exploratory boreholes, the construction of 8,622 new boreholes, and the rehabilitation of 8,285 existing ones show a recognition that access to water must be decentralised, reaching even the most remote communities. These projects are benefiting both urban and rural areas. Urban centres like Lusaka, Ndola and Kitwe are benefiting from billion dollar projects, while rural communities are being supported through boreholes and small piped schemes. The Transforming Rural Livelihoods Project in Western Province, expected to benefit 700,000 people, is a significant step forward.
The introduction of solar piped water schemes in five provinces adds innovation, ensuring that even off grid communities can enjoy reliable water supply. The construction of 60 dams is a proactive measure to mitigate drought, while exploratory drilling has identified sustainable groundwater sources to strengthen resilience. Integrated water resource management – balancing agriculture, domestic use and ecological needs – underpins these investments, ensuring they serve both present and future generations. Behind every statistic lies a human story.
For the mother in Mufulira who no longer has to walk kilometres to fetch water, these projects are life-changing. For the child in Western Province who can now drink clean water without fear of cholera, they are life saving. For families in peri urban settlements, the expansion of piped schemes brings relief. But minister Nzovu’s revelation that the cost of treating water continues to rise due to pollution shows that infrastructure alone cannot solve the problem.
Water contamination – from industrial effluents, mining activities and poor waste management – remains an obstacle. Clearly, there is need for stronger enforcement of environmental regulations. Pollution threatens to erode government efforts to bring clean water to communities. What good are dams for if the water they hold is contaminated? Without clean sources, the very infrastructure meant to secure our future risks becoming ineffective.
Protecting rivers, groundwater and catchment areas from industrial waste and poor sanitation is therefore just as important as building new projects. Just as the picture painted by Mr Nzovu, Zambia has made strides in expanding water and sanitation infrastructure.
And these investments are not only improving access but also strengthening resilience against climate challenges. With nearly US$1 billion invested, and more than 3.6 million citizens already benefiting from new dams, boreholes and water projects across towns and villages, Government’s resolve to bring clean water to all citizens is clear. Water is life, and these investments are helping secure it for everyone, today and for generations to come.
Life-changing water projects
WHEN Minister of Water Development and Sanitation Collins Nzovu stood before Parliament to outline the achievements of his ministry since 2021, the figures he presented were nothing short of staggering. Over US$998 million invested, reaching more than 3.6 million Zambians! The projects highlighted – the Kafulafuta Water Supply System in Ndola (US$449 million), the Kafue Bulk Water project in Lusaka (US$150 million) and the Nkana Water project in Kitwe (US$199 million) – are tangible proof of aspirations fulfilled and expectations met.
The sheer scale of the projects is commendable. The Kafulafuta system alone is designed to benefit hundreds of thousands in the Copperbelt, catering to four districts: Ndola, Luanshya, Masaiti and Mpongwe. The Mulonga Water project (€156 million) promises relief for Chingola, Mufulira and Chililabombwe.
Add to this the Integrated Small Towns Water Supply Programme (US$150 million), the Transforming Rural Livelihoods Project (US$38 million), and the construction of 60 dams in drought prone provinces, and one begins to see a national strategy that is both ambitious and far reaching. This is not piecemeal development. It is a deliberate attempt to tackle Zambia’s chronic water challenges head on, with a mix of urban mega projects and rural interventions.
The drilling of 679 exploratory boreholes, the construction of 8,622 new boreholes, and the rehabilitation of 8,285 existing ones show a recognition that access to water must be decentralised, reaching even the most remote communities. These projects are benefiting both urban and rural areas. Urban centres like Lusaka, Ndola and Kitwe are benefiting from billion dollar projects, while rural communities are being supported through boreholes and small piped schemes. The Transforming Rural Livelihoods Project in Western Province, expected to benefit 700,000 people, is a significant step forward.
The introduction of solar piped water schemes in five provinces adds innovation, ensuring that even off grid communities can enjoy reliable water supply. The construction of 60 dams is a proactive measure to mitigate drought, while exploratory drilling has identified sustainable groundwater sources to strengthen resilience. Integrated water resource management – balancing agriculture, domestic use and ecological needs – underpins these investments, ensuring they serve both present and future generations. Behind every statistic lies a human story.
For the mother in Mufulira who no longer has to walk kilometres to fetch water, these projects are life-changing. For the child in Western Province who can now drink clean water without fear of cholera, they are life saving. For families in peri urban settlements, the expansion of piped schemes brings relief. But minister Nzovu’s revelation that the cost of treating water continues to rise due to pollution shows that infrastructure alone cannot solve the problem.
Water contamination – from industrial effluents, mining activities and poor waste management – remains an obstacle. Clearly, there is need for stronger enforcement of environmental regulations. Pollution threatens to erode government efforts to bring clean water to communities. What good are dams for if the water they hold is contaminated? Without clean sources, the very infrastructure meant to secure our future risks becoming ineffective.
Protecting rivers, groundwater and catchment areas from industrial waste and poor sanitation is therefore just as important as building new projects. Just as the picture painted by Mr Nzovu, Zambia has made strides in expanding water and sanitation infrastructure.
And these investments are not only improving access but also strengthening resilience against climate challenges. With nearly US$1 billion invested, and more than 3.6 million citizens already benefiting from new dams, boreholes and water projects across towns and villages, Government’s resolve to bring clean water to all citizens is clear. Water is life, and these investments are helping secure it for everyone, today and for generations to come.