Hichilema woos French investors

Says call in line with tireless effort to secure jobs, opportunities for Zambians

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has urged French investors to take full advantage of the policies and legal reforms the Zambian government hasintroduced across various

sectors.

Mr Hichilema’s call to the investors is in line with his tireless effort to secure jobs and opportunities for Zambians.

The President noted that investors can support development of power generation and transmission lines across the continent.

He said this yesterday during the inaugural Africa Forward Summit, held under the theme “Africa–France partnerships for innovation and growth”.

This is contained in a statement issued by State House chief communications specialist Clayson Hamasaka.

Mr Hichilema specifically highlighted reforms in the energy sector, which he said paved the way for investment.

The President noted that investors can support development of power generation and transmission lines across the continent.

The Head of State noted that there is need for investment in a power interconnector connecting the southern African region to North Africa, whilst highlighting that energy is key to driving sustainable economic development on the continent.

“The President stressed the importance of Africa leveraging its own resources and that the continent must strengthen its capacity to finance key infrastructure, including roads, energy projects and logistical corridors,” Mr Hamasaka said.

With a decline in official development assistance, President Hichilema called for greater innovation among African governments to mobilise local resources, particularly for sectors such as education…https://enews.daily-mail.co.zm/welcome/home