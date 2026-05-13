Govt investment in water swells to $1bn

MELODY MUPETA

Kitwe

MINISTER of Water Development and Sanitation Collins Nzovu says over US$998 million has been invested to improve access to water and sanitation services to over 3.6 million Zambians since 2021.

Mr Nzovu said this in a ministerial statement to highlight the achievements made in the sector since 2021.

He said the investments made include the completed US$449 million Kafulafuta Water Supply System in Ndola, the US$150 million Kafue Bulk

Water project in Lusaka and the US$199 million Kitwe’s Nkana Water project.

Mr Nzovu said the three projects are benefiting over 2.3 million people in three provinces, with the Nkana Water project expected to be completed this year.

“The period 2021 to 2026 has been marked by significant progress in the sector, driven by strong political will and strategic investments,” Mr Nzovu said.

He said the works on the €156 million Mulonga Water project is also progressing well and will be completed this year to improve water access for over 500,000 people in Chingola, Mufulira and Chililabombwe districts…https://enews.daily-mail.co.zm/welcome/home