China donates 80 vehicles to Govt

MICHAEL MIYOBA

Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has received 80 brand new motor vehicles from China, meant to strengthen operations of the Zambia Police Service and other internal security wings ahead of the August 13 general election.

Speaking during the handover ceremony at the National Command Centre yesterday, Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu said the donation comes at a critical time when political activities are expected to intensify across the country.

Mr Mwiimbu said the vehicles will help address long-standing transport challenges that have negatively affected the ministry’s operational efficiency.

“The donation of these 80 brand new motor vehicles could not have come at a more opportune time. This contribution will significantly help address the transport deficit faced by the ministry and enhance its operational effectiveness.

“This act of generosity is a clear testament to the warm, longstanding and mutually beneficial relationship that exists between the Republic of Zambia and the People’s Republic of China…https://enews.daily-mail.co.zm/welcome/home