7 to define ‘public gathering’ in Public Gathering Bill

MATHEWS MALAZIKA

Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has amended the definition of ‘public gathering’ from three people contained in the Public Order Act to seven in the Public Gathering Bill.

Acting Leader of Business in the House Jack Mwiimbu said the amendment follows the public outcry and plea, to which Government listened.

He said after the amendment, ‘public gathering’ means an assembly, meeting, procession, demonstration, or event of seven or more persons convened for a political, social, religious, civic or other public purpose.

Mr Mwiimbu told Parliament yesterday that the idea to notify the police when three people gather was never introduced by the New Dawn administration as some sections of society claim.

“Members of the public and our own members have gone to the media saying that this Government has introduced a clause to restrict members of the public to meet,” he said…https://enews.daily-mail.co.zm/welcome/home