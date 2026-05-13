36,000 to benefit from nutrition project

ESTHER NG’ANDU

Kitwe

MORE than 36,000 people living in Mantapala Refugee Settlement and surrounding communities in Nchelenge District are expected to benefit from a newly launched health and nutrition emergency response project spearheaded by Government and cooperating partners.

The project is dubbed European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO)-funded Strengthening Action for Emergency Response (SAFE-SA) project.

Speaking during the official launch at the weekend, Luapula Province Acting Deputy Permanent Secretary Evans Sikabbubba said the initiative reflects Government’s commitment to ensuring vulnerable communities have access to quality healthcare and improved nutrition services.

Mr Sikabbubba said the New Dawn administration remains committed to working closely with humanitarian organisations and cooperating partners to strengthen the country’s health systems and improve livelihoods, especially among vulnerable populations.

This is according to a statement issued by the Luapula provincial administration.

Mr Sikabbubba said the initiative focuses on strengthening emergency response systems in health and nutrition by improving access to healthcare services for refugees and surrounding communities, providing treatment and prevention services for malnutrition, especially among children and pregnant women.

Action Against Hunger Zambia country director Mary Khozi said the programme is part of a wider regional intervention supported by the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) targeting vulnerable communities in Zambia and Madagascar…https://enews.daily-mail.co.zm/welcome/home