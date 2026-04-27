Police arrest ‘Mama Chikamoneka’ for cyberbullying

ESTHER NG’ANDU

Kitwe

A 63-YEAR-OLD businesswoman of Kitwe has been arrested and charged with prohibition of harassment and humiliation under the Cyber Crimes Act.

The suspect, Mary Bwalya, popularly known as Mama Chikamoneka, allegedly harassed and humiliated United Party for National Development (UPND) Kitwe district trustee According to Copperbelt Province police commanding officer Mwala Yuyi, the incident happened in the first week of April and was reported by the victim on Saturday.

Mr Yuyi said police received a complaint from Mr Kafutubele that he felt humiliated after watching a video circulated on social media through a Facebook account named “Mama Chikamoneka”.

He said the video featured the suspect making remarks in Bemba saying: “Mr Kafutubele who used to work at Zambia Railways has lost weight and when you see him you can cry, his job now is to roam around town with files that have no job.”

Mr Yuyi said Mr Kafutubele reported that the statements caused him embarrassment and humiliation, prompting him to report the matter to police.

He said investigations led to the summoning of the suspect, and during a warn-and-caution statement, Ms Bwalya denied referring to Mr Kafutubele and claimed that she was speaking about another person with the same surname who is based in Kabwe.

“However, police evidence gathered indicated the complainant previously worked for Zambia Railways and is a known UPND member, leading to her arrest and charge under Section 22(1)(a) of the Cyber Crimes Act. She was later released on police bond while her Vivo mobile phone was seized for forensic examination.”…https://enews.daily-mail.co.zm/welcome/home