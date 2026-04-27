Good leadership makes Vision 2030 clearer

OVER the past few years, it has become abundantly clear that Zambia is not only on the mend economically but that it’s on the road to economic greatness.
It’s also becoming increasingly clear that, all things being equal, Zambia is destined to become a prosperous middle-income country by 2030 in line with the Vision 2030.
We agree with comments from economic experts – Lubinda Habaazoka and Zali Chikuba – suggesting that this goal is no longer a distant dream but a realistic possibility, provided the current momentum is maintained.
The progress Zambia has made, a result of deliberate choices and disciplined reforms rather than quick fixes or populist promises, has firmly reversed the economic freefall the country was in. Not too long ago, Zambia was grappling with unsustainable debt, soaring inflation, volatile exchange rates and a rising cost of living. Investor confidence was low, and many questioned whether recovery was even possible.
The New Dawn administration chose the tougher but more responsible path of reform, which laid the groundwork for sustainable growth and a clearer economic direction. Leadership indeed matters — and the current leaders have revived hopes that Zambia will attain the Vision 2030.
The Vision 2030 is a comprehensive plan to transform Zambia into a prosperous middle-income nation within the next four years. The strategy focuses on building a diversified, industrialised and green economy, with key sectors like mining, agriculture, tourism and manufacturing driving growth.
These sectors hold the promise of creating jobs, attracting investment and improving living standards for millions of Zambians.
Agriculture, for instance, has the potential to feed the nation and serve regional markets. Tourism can highlight Zambia’s natural beauty and rich cultural heritage to the world. Mining, if managed responsibly, remains a backbone of the economy. Manufacturing can add value to local resources and reduce reliance on imports.
Of course, the path ahead is not without risks. Global commodity price shocks, droughts, climate change and geopolitical instability pose real threats. Zambia’s economy remains vulnerable to external pressures, which is why resilience and diversification are crucial. A strong economy must be able to withstand shocks and continue growing.
Prof Haabazoka wisely cautions that while the road ahead looks clearer, success is not guaranteed.
Progress demands patience, discipline, and realistic expectations. Quick fixes may be tempting, but they rarely deliver lasting results.
And as Zali Chikuba, interim executive director of Zambia Institute for Policy Analysis and Research (ZIPAR), said, economic growth is not the Government’s responsibility alone. Every citizen has a vital role to play. Citizens should actively contribute to its betterment.
Supporting local businesses, paying taxes and embracing innovation are all part of this collective effort.
For Zambia to truly attain the Vision 2030 and become a prosperous middle-income country by 2030, citizens must match the Government’s efforts with equal determination. Policies such as local content promotion and positive discrimination are designed to empower Zambians by ensuring that local businesses, workers and entrepreneurs benefit directly from economic growth, and should be fully embraced by those its intended to benefit – the citizens.
The Government can set the stage, but it is citizens who must perform. Farmers adopting modern techniques, entrepreneurs innovating in manufacturing and youths engaging in technology are all examples of how individuals can drive the economy forward. Citizens must align their efforts with government policies.
In short, the Vision 2030 is a mission for the whole country. If people support policies like local content and positive discrimination, Zambia can steady its economy and become a prosperous middle-income country by 2030.
Good leadership makes Vision 2030 clearer
OVER the past few years, it has become abundantly clear that Zambia is not only on the mend economically but that it’s on the road to economic greatness.
It’s also becoming increasingly clear that, all things being equal, Zambia is destined to become a prosperous middle-income country by 2030 in line with the Vision 2030.
We agree with comments from economic experts – Lubinda Habaazoka and Zali Chikuba – suggesting that this goal is no longer a distant dream but a realistic possibility, provided the current momentum is maintained.
The progress Zambia has made, a result of deliberate choices and disciplined reforms rather than quick fixes or populist promises, has firmly reversed the economic freefall the country was in. Not too long ago, Zambia was grappling with unsustainable debt, soaring inflation, volatile exchange rates and a rising cost of living. Investor confidence was low, and many questioned whether recovery was even possible.
The New Dawn administration chose the tougher but more responsible path of reform, which laid the groundwork for sustainable growth and a clearer economic direction. Leadership indeed matters — and the current leaders have revived hopes that Zambia will attain the Vision 2030.
The Vision 2030 is a comprehensive plan to transform Zambia into a prosperous middle-income nation within the next four years. The strategy focuses on building a diversified, industrialised and green economy, with key sectors like mining, agriculture, tourism and manufacturing driving growth.
These sectors hold the promise of creating jobs, attracting investment and improving living standards for millions of Zambians.
Agriculture, for instance, has the potential to feed the nation and serve regional markets. Tourism can highlight Zambia’s natural beauty and rich cultural heritage to the world. Mining, if managed responsibly, remains a backbone of the economy. Manufacturing can add value to local resources and reduce reliance on imports.
Of course, the path ahead is not without risks. Global commodity price shocks, droughts, climate change and geopolitical instability pose real threats. Zambia’s economy remains vulnerable to external pressures, which is why resilience and diversification are crucial. A strong economy must be able to withstand shocks and continue growing.
Prof Haabazoka wisely cautions that while the road ahead looks clearer, success is not guaranteed.
Progress demands patience, discipline, and realistic expectations. Quick fixes may be tempting, but they rarely deliver lasting results.
And as Zali Chikuba, interim executive director of Zambia Institute for Policy Analysis and Research (ZIPAR), said, economic growth is not the Government’s responsibility alone. Every citizen has a vital role to play. Citizens should actively contribute to its betterment.
Supporting local businesses, paying taxes and embracing innovation are all part of this collective effort.
For Zambia to truly attain the Vision 2030 and become a prosperous middle-income country by 2030, citizens must match the Government’s efforts with equal determination. Policies such as local content promotion and positive discrimination are designed to empower Zambians by ensuring that local businesses, workers and entrepreneurs benefit directly from economic growth, and should be fully embraced by those its intended to benefit – the citizens.
The Government can set the stage, but it is citizens who must perform. Farmers adopting modern techniques, entrepreneurs innovating in manufacturing and youths engaging in technology are all examples of how individuals can drive the economy forward. Citizens must align their efforts with government policies.
In short, the Vision 2030 is a mission for the whole country. If people support policies like local content and positive discrimination, Zambia can steady its economy and become a prosperous middle-income country by 2030.