Choose love, Veep urges citizens

CHISHALA MUSONDA

Livingstone

VICE-PRESIDENT Mutale Nalumango has urged Zambians to rise above personal differences and work together as the country approaches the August general elections.

Mrs Nalumango also appealed to citizens to remain prayerful and seek divine guidance for leaders at all levels, saying wisdom and collective responsibility are key to national stability.

Speaking during a church service at All Saints United Church of Zambia (UCZ) in Mongu yesterday, Mrs Nalumango urged citizens to prioritise the collective good of the nation over individual or is more than a traditional event, but a reflection of leadership and community strength.

The Vice-President was political interests.

Mrs Nalumango said unity, love and peaceful coexistence are critical in fostering national development and sustaining peace, especially during an election period.

According to a statement issued by Western Province public relations unit, the Vice-President said Zambia’s strength lies in its diversity, which should be harnessed to promote harmony rather than division.

UCZ Western Province presbytery bishop Roy Kanchele urged believers to remain steadfast in faith and continue promoting love and harmony in society despite prevailing challenges.

Bishop Kanchele, who delivered a sermon centred on maintaining zeal, said Christians have a duty to foster unity and peace in their communities.

He also commended the United Party for National Development (UPND) for holding a peaceful general assembly, describing it as a demonstration of unity and order.

The church service marked the end of Mrs Nalumango’s official visit to the province.

Meanwhile, she said the Kuomboka ceremony is a powerful symbol of heritage, unity and resilience that continues to define the identity of the Lozi.

Mrs Nalumango said the ceremony, which marks the movement from the flooded plains of the Zambezi to higher ground, speaking on Saturday during this year’s Kuomboka Litunga La Mboela ceremony in Nalolo.

She commended the traditional leadership for its unwavering commitment to preserving the rich cultural heritage of the Lozi.

The Vice-President said Western Province has a vast economic potential, particularly in agriculture and aquaculture.

She said the province’s fertile soils and favourable climate present opportunities for increased crop production, while its abundant water resources provide a strong base for fisheries and aquaculture development…https://enews.daily-mail.co.zm/welcome/home