Bayer Zambia for sports development

MULWANDA LUPIYA

Kabwe

BAYER Zambia is committed to the development of sport in the country.

On Saturday, Bayer Zambia staged the inaugural golf day tournament in Kabwe.

The event attracted over 80 golfers.

Bayer site lead Ampie Rautenbach said in an interview that they decided to stage the tournament as a way of ploughing back to the community.

“We have this motto: ‘Health for all, hunger for none.’ So this day was about healthy, to exercise a bit. We had an

excellent day and everyone had a good day and engagement.

Next year we will be back giving back to the community,” Rautenbach said.

“The feedback I am getting from the Kabwe Golf Club and the members is that they are excited and have told me that this is the first time in many years that this is happening, so we are quite happy to hear that and next year we will be back.”

He described the event as a success and is anticipating a huge turnout next year.

And Bayer operations manager Victoria Kulujili said they are happy to sponsor the event, which will help junior golfers at the club and community at large.

“Our focus was really to give back to the community as an organistaion with a vision of health for all and hunger for none. We are really focused in ensuring that the community benefits from what we are doing. So in today’s event, all the benefits that we are going to deliver, whatever the golf club is gaining is directly impacting the junior golfers at this club,” Kulujili said.

She was impressed with the turnout.

“We had a lot of people from outside Kabwe participating.

This also brings a lot of life back to the Kabwe Golf Club and this course so the turnout has been really good,” Kulujili said.

She said since Bayer has moved production to Kabwe from Lusaka, it is imperative that they plough back to the community.

Bayer Zambia manufactures and processes high-quality Dekalb hybrid maize seed.Golfers were put in teams of four and played 18 holes…https://enews.daily-mail.co.zm/welcome/home