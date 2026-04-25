Hlazo lays out Chilanga development plan

MARGARET CHISANGA

Chilanga

MEMBER of Parliament for Chilanga Constituency, Sipho Hlazo, has indicated a clear plan for more developmental projects in different wards of the vast constituency, stating that the United Party for National Development (UPND) government is set to ensure that the Constituency Development Funds (CDF) are used to brings vital services closer to the communities.

Mr Hlazo was speaking during the official handover of two recently concluded developmental projects in Chilanga Constituency, a police post and a clinic laboratory.

The Tubalange Police Post is located in Kasupe Ward while the Makeni GRZ clinic Laboratory is located in Chilongolo Ward.

He assured Chilanga residents that more developmental projects are in store.

“President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership continues to inspire transformation across the country. And the community’s participation in this agenda, exemplifies that development is people-driven and community-owned,” he said.

He acknowledged the collective efforts of the Chilanga Town Council, the District Commissioner’s office, and the Ward development committees and community members, and called for continued efforts in development, unity and progress.

“Last Month, a maternity wing was handed over at Human service trust hospice, a market shelter and an ablution block at Chinyanja Market and desks at Westwood primary school,” he shared.

He said further developments set for commissioning in the near future include a new health facility at Mwembeshi maximum correctional centre, a classroom block in Appollo L85 Camp, an Ablution block at Sekelela community school, and a radiological building at Chilanga Game clinic.

“With such tangible development taking place, it is evident that the leadership of the UPND is on a steady path towards prosperity,” he said.

He said the Tubalange Police Post, constructed at a cost of K1,486,295.67, was a direct response to the concerns raised by the people of Kasupe regarding security challenges.

“This will serve as a beacon of law and order, providing a safer environment for businesses to thrive, for children to grow and for families to live in peace,” he said.

He said the Makeni GRZ clinic laboratory, constructed at a cost of K1,671,114.00. will provide a lifeline for community members.

“With this laboratory, residents will now have access to essential diagnostic services close to home, reducing the need for long and costly travel to distant health facilities. Early diagnosis means early treatment, and early treatment saves lives,” he said.

He said while Chilanga has witnessed significant transformation in the New Dawn government, it is a vast constituency and the creation of an additional constituency will further enhance service delivery and equitable resource distribution.

“The people of Chilanga have witnessed this transformation first-hand, and it is only fair that we continue on this trajectory of progress and stability beyond 2026. The decision by the electoral commission of Zambia to delimit constituencies is a clear indication of a government that values fair representation and inclusive development,” he said.

And Chilanga Town Council Chairperson, Champion Tembo, described community members as key partners in development, noting that the visible progress across Chilanga is clear evidence that CDF resources are transforming lives. He emphasized that no ward has been left behind since the increase in CDF allocations, with all wards benefiting from various developmental projects.

Mr Tembo further commended the Tubalange Cooperative and the local community for their contribution of land towards the construction of the Police Post.

Acting District Commissioner, Maureen Chilende, said the two projects will enhance safety, security, and access to quality health services in the district.

The Ward Councillors, Chinoya Tungenengene of Kasupe Ward, where the Tubalange Police Post is located, and Nicholas Katampi of Chilongolo Ward, where the Makeni GRZ Clinic Laboratory has been constructed, expressed gratitude to Government for responding to the developmental needs of their communities.

Meanwhile, Constituency Development Fund Committee (CDFC) Chairperson, Sinabu Pumulo, stated that the projects are a testament to what can be achieved when communities actively participate in identifying priorities and leaders work collaboratively to implement them.

Those in attendance included Chilanga Town Council Secretary, Francis Ndola; Lusaka Division Commanding Officer, Rodgers Chipasu; District Health Director, MLeah Namonje; Councillors; CDFC members; Ward Development Committee members; and other notable dignitaries….https://enews.daily-mail.co.zm/welcome/home