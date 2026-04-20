UNZA closure paves way for speedy works

PHILIP CHISALU

Lusaka

MINISTRY of Defence Permanent Secretary Maambo Haamaundu says the closure of the University of Zambia (UNZA) is a blessing in disguise as it will enable quick sewer infrastructure rehabilitation works at the institution.

Last week, UNZA vice-chancellor Boniface Namangala announced an early recess from Friday April 17, 2026 to May 22, 2026.

Students scheduled for midyear examinations will only observe a study break from today to Friday April 24, 2026.

The sewer infrastructure rehabilitation works started after Government released K23 million to address sanitation issues at UNZA’s Great East Road campus.

Speaking when he inspected the works yesterday, Mr Haamaundu said servicemen and women are working round the clock to restore the sewer and water infrastructure at UNZA.

He said the works have accelerated because students will still need to return to campus to continue learning soon.

“I know the closure was scheduled, maybe it has just come a little bit early. But what this will do is [that it] will help us expedite works because with students not occupying the hostels, there will be no effluent that will be going into the system,” Mr Haamaundu said.

He said the Ministry of Defence, through the Zambia National Service, is committed to delivering rehabilitation works that will last a lifetime, adding that President Hakainde Hichilema wants quality works….https://enews.daily-mail.co.zm/welcome/home