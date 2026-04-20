The opposition must raise their game

THE role of the opposition in a multi-party democracy like ours can never be overstated.
Apart from ensuring accountability and transparency by scrutinising government policies and actions, opposition parties have a duty to ensure that citizens’ voices are represented through diverse perspectives. This balance is what keeps democracy healthy and responsive to the needs of the people.
Beyond criticism, the opposition is expected to provide credible alternatives. A strong opposition does not merely point out flaws in government programmes, but also proposes solutions that could better serve the nation. This constructive engagement enriches public debate and allows citizens to evaluate different visions for the country’s future. In doing so, the opposition demonstrates its readiness to govern and builds trust among the electorate.
Executive director of Zambian Civil Liberties Union Isaac Mwanza’s call on opposition parties to reflect on their role as Parliament nears dissolution is timely.
Indeed, “the opposition must put their house in order”. Opposition parties risk being irrelevant if they continue to define themselves solely by rejecting everything the Government does, regardless of how good it is. In a democracy, disagreement is healthy, but indiscriminate opposition is not.
Citizens expect opposition parties to critique government policy where necessary, but they also expect them to support initiatives that serve the national interest. When opposition leaders dismiss every measure, even those that may benefit ordinary Zambians, they undermine their own credibility.
Such behaviour conveys the impression of parties more interested in political point-scoring than in the welfare of the people.
Opposition for opposition’s sake is not leadership but mere noise. And noise, no matter how loud, does not translate into relevance.
The danger of this approach is that it weakens the democratic process itself. Democracy thrives when ideas compete, when policies are debated, and when citizens are presented with clear choices. A fractured, reactionary opposition deprives the nation of that competition.
As we call on opposition political parties to raise their game, we call on citizens themselves to take an interest in the governance of their country. They should not be mere spectators. The responsibility of choosing leaders who genuinely serve their interests rests with them. And doing so requires more than loyalty to personalities or slogans; it demands sober reflection on policies, track records, and the broader vision for the nation.
Citizens should resist the temptation to follow politics blindly or out of habit. Instead, they must ask: who truly means well for the people? Who offers practical solutions to pressing challenges such as unemployment, healthcare, education and economic growth?
They should examine the policies of both Government and the opposition. Only by doing so can they separate rhetoric from reality and reward those who demonstrate seriousness and competence.
Political maturity among citizens also strengthens democracy by discouraging opportunism. When voters demand substance over spectacle, parties are compelled to present coherent programmes rather than empty promises.
This creates a healthier political environment where competition is based on ideas and solutions, not just personalities or tribal affiliations. In turn, it ensures that leaders remain accountable to the people who entrusted them with power.
Ultimately, democracy flourishes when both sides – political actors and citizens – play their roles responsibly. The opposition must avoid reflexive resistance and instead provide constructive alternatives. Citizens, for their part, must exercise discernment, refusing to be swayed by populism or blind loyalty.
The opposition must raise their game
THE role of the opposition in a multi-party democracy like ours can never be overstated.
Apart from ensuring accountability and transparency by scrutinising government policies and actions, opposition parties have a duty to ensure that citizens’ voices are represented through diverse perspectives. This balance is what keeps democracy healthy and responsive to the needs of the people.
Beyond criticism, the opposition is expected to provide credible alternatives. A strong opposition does not merely point out flaws in government programmes, but also proposes solutions that could better serve the nation. This constructive engagement enriches public debate and allows citizens to evaluate different visions for the country’s future. In doing so, the opposition demonstrates its readiness to govern and builds trust among the electorate.
Executive director of Zambian Civil Liberties Union Isaac Mwanza’s call on opposition parties to reflect on their role as Parliament nears dissolution is timely.
Indeed, “the opposition must put their house in order”. Opposition parties risk being irrelevant if they continue to define themselves solely by rejecting everything the Government does, regardless of how good it is. In a democracy, disagreement is healthy, but indiscriminate opposition is not.
Citizens expect opposition parties to critique government policy where necessary, but they also expect them to support initiatives that serve the national interest. When opposition leaders dismiss every measure, even those that may benefit ordinary Zambians, they undermine their own credibility.
Such behaviour conveys the impression of parties more interested in political point-scoring than in the welfare of the people.
Opposition for opposition’s sake is not leadership but mere noise. And noise, no matter how loud, does not translate into relevance.
The danger of this approach is that it weakens the democratic process itself. Democracy thrives when ideas compete, when policies are debated, and when citizens are presented with clear choices. A fractured, reactionary opposition deprives the nation of that competition.
As we call on opposition political parties to raise their game, we call on citizens themselves to take an interest in the governance of their country. They should not be mere spectators. The responsibility of choosing leaders who genuinely serve their interests rests with them. And doing so requires more than loyalty to personalities or slogans; it demands sober reflection on policies, track records, and the broader vision for the nation.
Citizens should resist the temptation to follow politics blindly or out of habit. Instead, they must ask: who truly means well for the people? Who offers practical solutions to pressing challenges such as unemployment, healthcare, education and economic growth?
They should examine the policies of both Government and the opposition. Only by doing so can they separate rhetoric from reality and reward those who demonstrate seriousness and competence.
Political maturity among citizens also strengthens democracy by discouraging opportunism. When voters demand substance over spectacle, parties are compelled to present coherent programmes rather than empty promises.
This creates a healthier political environment where competition is based on ideas and solutions, not just personalities or tribal affiliations. In turn, it ensures that leaders remain accountable to the people who entrusted them with power.
Ultimately, democracy flourishes when both sides – political actors and citizens – play their roles responsibly. The opposition must avoid reflexive resistance and instead provide constructive alternatives. Citizens, for their part, must exercise discernment, refusing to be swayed by populism or blind loyalty.