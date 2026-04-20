Let’s build together – HH

Urges Zambians not to reverse gains made so far

PHILIP CHISALU

Lusaka

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has called on citizens to join his development crusade and, together, to unlock the country’s development potential.

The head of State added that Zambians will have a real choice during the August 13 general election to either continue moving the country forward by completing the work already started and secure Zambia’s progress, or to reverse the gains made so far.

This is according to a statement issued yesterday by State House chief communications specialist Clayson Hamasaka.

In efforts to improve the quality of life for all Zambians, President Hichilema urged those in public office to prioritise the needs of citizens above personal interests.

The head of State reiterated that politics must be rooted in service to the people.Mr Hichilema said the commitment to fulfilling his campaign promises, including last week’s reopening of the Zambia-China Mulungushi Textiles Joint Venture, reflects the UPND administration’s dedication to taking development to all parts of the country.

While thanking Zambians for their patience and resilience, President Hichilema said the results of the various reforms and initiatives undertaken over the past four-and-half years are now becoming evident.

President Hichilema will in the coming months continue engaging citizens from all walks of life as he has always done in the past four years.

And citing the Free Education Policy, which has

enabled over 2.5 million children to return to school and brought 41,917 newly recruited teachers into classrooms, Mr Hamasaka said the New Dawn administration has delivered meaningful progress under President Hichilema’s leadership.

“The Constituency Development Fund has grown 25-fold from K1.6 million per constituency in 2021 to K40 million in 2026, directing real resources to local communities,” he said.

“This has resulted in over 2,800 classroom blocks, 164 health facilities, 860 kilometres of feeder roads and 1,792 boreholes across the nation.”

Since getting into government in 2021, the UPND has revitalised the health sector with more than 18,000 workers recruited, built 279 new health facilities and restored essential medicines in hospitals.

“All of this has been achieved by a government committed to serving every Zambian across every province, replacing division with unity and shared purpose,” Mr Hamasaka said…https://enews.daily-mail.co.zm/welcome/home