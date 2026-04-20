Kanona plans 370MW power projects

CHISHALA MUSONDA

Livingstone

KANONA Power Company Limited plans to invest about US$220 million in three power generation projects to help strengthen Zambia’s energy security and advance the country’s green economy agenda.

Company chief executive officer Martin Kasemuka said construction of the solar and thermal power plants will start next month.

He said the projects are expected to boost power supply to key sectors such as mining.

Mr Kasemuka said the investment is important to Zambia’s development of a sustainable and diversified energy mix to meet the growing electricity demand and cushion the country from power supply shocks.

“We recognise that for a country to have a robust and sustainable energy portfolio, it has to be a mix of various technologies,” he said.

“Our approach is to invest in solar, supported by thermal and other sources such as hydro, to ensure reliability while responding to green economy requirements.”

Mr Kasemuka was speaking in an interview here on the sidelines of the just-ended Engineering Institution of Zambia (EIZ) annual general meeting and symposium.

He said one of the company’s flagship projects is a 50MW solar plant, which will cost about US$30 million in Mukuni, Kazungula District.

The feasibility studies for this project have been completed, with construction expected to take six months.

“By November this year, the first 50MW should be generated and fed into the national grid,” Mr Kasemuka said.

He said Kanona Power Company Limited will also develop a 300MW thermal power plant in Mukuni, which will be implemented in phases, with the first 150MW set for completion within 18 months.

The thermal power plant is estimated to cost between US$160 million and US$180 million.

Mr Kasemuka said the third project, a solar plant in Mwandi District, will generate 20MW, starting with 10MW in the initial phase.

This project will cost between US$7 million and US$10 million.

“At the coal [thermal] power plant, we are working with a partner called Esheng PTE Limited, and we are finalising the EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) contract,” he said.

“In Mwandi, we are working with a local partner called Tebe Investments, and we expect the first phase to be commissioned before the end of the year.”

Mr Kasemuka said the projects will not only improve power supply but also create jobs during construction and operation phases, while contributing to Zambia’s transition to a sustainable green economy.

Meanwhile, Wesley Kaluba was re-elected EIZ president at the just-ended annual general conference and his deputy is Bowa Kakoma.

“This victory is not mine alone; it belongs to all of us.

It is a reaffirmation of our shared vision, our collective strength and our commitment to advancing EIZ,” Mr Kaluba posted on his Facebook page…https://enews.daily-mail.co.zm/welcome/home