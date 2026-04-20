Court declines to withdraw unlawful wounding case

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has declined to withdraw an unlawful wounding case and instead jailed the accused, a gang member who admitted stubbing a teenager with a knife, for five years.

Magistrate Twiza Chiyumbe imprisoned Blessing Chipanga, 21, a general worker, after convicting him of unlawful wounding.

Allegations were that on March 9, 2026, Chipanga unlawfully wounded Ernest Kabundi around the pelvic.

A medical report showed that the teenager sustained a laceration.

During plea, Chipanga admitted the charge and told the court that he did not know what happened to his mind.

“I don’t know what made me to do that. I don’t know what came over me,” he said.

Facts before the court were that on March 9 this year, around 11:30 hours, while playing football with his friends in Lusaka’s Kaunda Square, Ernest was attacked by a machete-wielding gang.

The court heard that from that gang, Chipanga emerged and inflicted injuries on Ernest.

Evidence was that the injuries were inflicted on the victim using a sharp instrument.

“In the process, he inflicted the injuries, as per medical report, and a knife was used in the act,” the facts read in part.

The incident was later reported at Munali Police Post, whose investigations led to the arrest of Chipanga.Chipanga was later charged with the subject offence, which he admitted committing during warn-and-caution.

But when the case was in court, the victim attempted to have it withdrawn while seeking compensation.

However, the court dismissed the plea and ordered that the matter proceeds, leading to the jailing of Chipanga, whose relatives inconsolably wept upon hearing the sentence.

The case arose at a time when the country has seen an increase in notorious gang members, infamously called junkies, in townships….https://enews.daily-mail.co.zm/welcome/home