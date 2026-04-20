$34m investment in conservation partnerships

DOREEN NAWA

Lusaka

MORE than US$34 million has been invested into conservation efforts in Zambia’s protected areas within just five years, exceeding initial commitments and signalling growing investor confidence in the country’s tourism sector.

The funds have been channelled towards the management and restoration of Kafue National Park, Liuwa Plain National Park and Bangweulu Wetlands, helping to improve infrastructure, strengthen wildlife protection and support community livelihoods.

Minister of Tourism Rodney Sikumba says the investment by African Parks, under the collaborative management model, demonstrates the success of public-private partnerships in revitalising key ecosystems.

“I am pleased to note that African Parks committed to investing US$20 million over a 20-year period, but within just five years, over US$34 million has already been invested,” Mr

Sikumba said during African Parks Day.

Mr Sikumba said Government remains committed to leveraging such partnerships to diversify the economy away from mining.

He said since 2021, Government has implemented policy reforms, removed restrictive regulatory barriers and introduced incentives aimed at boosting private sector participation in tourism.

Mr Sikumba highlighted the importance of community inclusion, noting a shift from traditional corporate social responsibility to that which promotes equity participation and revenue sharing.

And African Parks chief operations officer Charles Wells said the organisation currently invests about US$17 million annually across its operations in Zambia, with total investments now exceeding US$70 million.

“These investments have led to tangible outcomes, including improved security, recovering wildlife populations and strengthened community livelihoods,” he said….https://enews.daily-mail.co.zm/welcome/home