Power Dynamos face Warriors barrier

Leaders aim going 7 points clear, Nkana seek halting winless streak

MULWANDA LUPIYA

Lusaka

POWER Dynamos will today open a seven-point lead at the summit of the MTN Super League if they beat Kabwe Warriors in a Week 29 tie while Nkana will be seeking arresting their fivematch winless streak when bottom side Mines United visit Wusakile Township.

Power have 58 points, four better than second-placed Red Arrows, whose match against Zanaco has been postponed.Elsewhere, relegation battlers Nkwazi and Napsa Stars clash in a Lusaka derby at Edwin Imboela Stadium.

WARRIORS vs POWER

Four days after beating bitter rivals Nkana 1-0, Power will be pumped up to extend their unbeaten run to 14 games.

Since losing 1-0 to Zanaco on December 20 in Lusaka, Power have registered 11 wins and two draws.

“We are going towards the end of the season, so there is no way the team cannot be ready at this stage. The most important game is tomorrow’s (today) game and after

tomorrow’s game that is when we will look at other games as they come,” Power coach Osward Mutapa said.

Power will look to Kenyan striker Moses Shumah to move closer to retaining the Super League title.

Top scorer Shumah has found the net 18 times.

Smarting from a 3-1 defeat to Arrows, Warriors will chase redemption at Godfrey Chitalu Stadium in Kabwe.

“We respect Power, they are the champions but we also want to finish in a better position on the table. We will approach the game just like any other game, but it is going to be a very difficult game. We just hope for the better, otherwise we have prepared well for them,” Warriors coach George Chilufya said.

Francis Banda, Saith Sakala, David Obashi and Humphrey Bwembya hold the key for Warriors’ success.

Fourth-placed Warriors have 43 points.

NKANA vs MINES

Nkana last tasted victory on March 7 when they edged Konkola Blades 2-0 in Kitwe and interim coach Elijah Tana will be eager to halt the rough patch.

“This is a tough game. Mines is a team that can bring confusion to big teams, so we are ready for them.They will come out to attack but for us this is a do-or-die game. We must win. The players are ready for battle and we have to push for all three points,” Tana said.

Nkana have live ammunition in Charles Zulu, Lazarous Kambole, Idris Mbombo and captain Harrison Chisala.

With Mines near the exit door, they will hit the ground running for an upset at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

“We will go there (Nkana Stadium) fighting for a win.

It will not be an easy game.

Nkana being Nkana with the support and the most league titles to their name, they are motivated by their support. We have respect for them but we are not going to fear them and we are going to plan according to our plan,” said Mines coach Charles Kafula, whose side is winless in 10 matches.

Mines last triumphed on January 31 when they beat Green Eagles 1-0 in Choma.

Nkana are perched 13th with 31 points while Mines have 15.

NKWAZI vs NAPSA

This tie pits teams chasing similar ambitions of surviving relegation.

“The back-to-back wins (1-0 against Konkola Blades and Mines) have given us confidence as we take on Napsa Stars, but we are at a stage whereby we have to win every game. Every game is a final for us,” Nkwazi assistant coach Keagan Phiri said.

Nkwazi are 15th with 27 points, level with Napsa in 16th slot.

“It will be a tactical game since we are both fighting for survival, but we are ready for them,” Napsa coach Tenant Chilumba said.

MUTONDO vs EAGLES

“We haven’t had enough time to prepare but we knew about this game a long time ago, so the game we played against Konkola Blades on Sunday was enough preparations. For us to win, we need to be clinical this time around because in the previous game we missed a lot of chances,” Eagles coach Perry Mutapa said ahead of facing Mutondo Stars at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

Mutondo coach Ronald Mukosha said time is ripe for his charges to arrest their rough patch.

“We are looking for a win because we have gone six games without a win. So we are trying to push for a win tomorrow (today). We are now under pressure in terms of relegation. It is going to be an interesting game against my former head coach, Perry Mutapa, because we play similar style of football,” said Mukosha, whose side last conquered on March 5 when they edged Zesco United 1-0 in Luanshya.

Eagles are eighth with 38 points, 10 better than Mutondo in 14th slot.