‘Military games symbol of peace, solidarity

CHISHALA MUSONDA

Livingstone

APART from promoting physical fitness, mental strength and operational readiness of servicemen and women, Minister of Defence Ambrose Lufuma says military games are a symbol of peace and solidarity among African countries.Lufuma said although the military is trained to defend their respective countries, they are ambassadors of unity, friendship and cooperation.

“Sport has always been a powerful tool for building bridges between nations, strengthening bonds among soldiers and fostering discipline, teamwork and resilience, qualities that are fundamental to military service,” he said.

Speaking yesterday at the ninth general assembly of the Organisation of Military Sports in Africa (OSMA), Lufuma said military sports play a vital role beyond competition.

He said Zambia believes strongly in the power of sport to unite people.

Lufuma said the meeting should strengthen the OSMA member partnerships and inspire new initiatives that will advance military sports in Africa for generations to come.

The third military games are scheduled to be held in various countries, with the football championship set for Equatorial Guinea later this year, the basketball tournament set for Guinea Conakry and judo in Ivory Coast.

The games started on Monday and will end on Friday,And OSMA president Abdullahi Maikano said the assembly will serve as a strategic engine to propel success because decisions will shape the future of military sports in Africa for years to come.

“We must remain committed to bringing back inactive member states and creating new synergies with global stakeholders to ensure our athletes shine on the world stage,” Maikano said.

The delegation paid a courtesy call on Chief Mukuni on Monday.

“I’m moved by your presence in my palace,” Chief Mukuni said.

“It is a thing that has never happened. I have been a chief for 40 years, so 40 years is not a joke. When I receive people like you, I feel greatly honoured.”..https://enews.daily-mail.co.zm/welcome/home