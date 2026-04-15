‘‘Dr’ Kanono offered chicken as compensation for defilement’

Herbalist is accused of trafficking in a minor for sexual exploitation

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

A MAN narrated how his teenage daughter was promised Hungry Lion by a student, who later handed her over to a traditional herbalist, Dr Kalonga Kanono, who allegedly sexually abused her.

The court heard that the 14-year-old victim, SRH(pseudonym) was allegedlysexually abused by ChileyaChilufya, popularly known asKalonga Kanono.

Chilufya allegedly apologised and offered to compensate the victim’s father with a chicken.

SRH’s father testified that his daughter confided in him that she was taken to Chilufya’s residence by a female, who initially told her she would buy her Hungry Lion at Cosmopolitan mall.

This is in a case Chilufya and two others are accused of trafficking in a minor for sexual exploitation.

Chilufya, 52, is charged alongside Natasha Chileshe, 21, a student, and Mwiinji Chileshe, 32, unemployed, all of Lusaka.

On June 2, 2024, the trio allegedly trafficked in a child, nicknamed SRH, within the territorial boundaries of Zambia for purposes of engaging in sexual exploitation.

During continued trial before Lusaka magistrate Amy Masoja-Chilangwa, SRH’s father, Mr K (pseudonym), narrated that Natasha picked his daughter and took her to Chilufya.

He said after the alleged sexual abuse, the victim started refusing going to school.

“She was refusing to go to school, then later she opened up and told us what had happened.”

Mr K said the matter was later reported to Kanyama Police Station.

The court heard that Natasha was asked to take police to the residence of the person who defiled SRH.

She took them to Chilufya’s place, commonly known as Dr Kalonga Kanono.

“On June 16, 2024, Chilufya Chileya called me, I almost started recording the conversation, and he said he was sorry and that he did not know that it was my daughter,” Mr K said.

“He said he was at the border, where he had gone to buy a new Hilux. He said he was coming to compensate and buy a chicken,” he said.

The case was adjourned to May 6, 2026 for continued trial…https://enews.daily-mail.co.zm/welcome/home