Martha Nalwimba’s call to focus in a distracted age

TITLE: Focus: Way to Acceleration

AUTHOR: Martha Nalwimba

PAGES:82

PUBLISHER: ACN

PRICE: K350

IN AN era defined by constant noise, endless notifications, and the lure of multi-tasking, Martha Nalwimba’s Focus: Way to Acceleration arrives as both a timely reminder and a practical guide. Published in 2025 by The Authorship and Career Network (ACN), the book is a clarion call to reclaim attention, discipline and purpose in order to live a life of meaning and achievement.

Nalwimba, a Zambian journalist and public relations practitioner, dedicates her work to the Holy Spirit and to the younger generation, signalling from the outset that this is not merely a self-help manual but a spiritually anchored manifesto.

Her central thesis is simple yet profound: success is not accidental. It is the product of choice, hard work, perseverance and above all, focus.

The foreword by Bread of Life Church International Regional Bishop, Oscar Mumba,sets the tone. Dr Mumba describes the book as “a strong call to action”, urging readers to take control of their futures.

Nalwimba herself wastes no time in emphasising that focus is the antidote to distraction, fear, anxiety and stress—the very forces that derail dreams and diminish human potential.

Her writing is direct, accessible, and peppered with personal anecdotes. She recounts how, after leaving formal employment, she attempted to embark on a building project but was quickly overwhelmed by competing ideas and advice.

The lesson was clear: “Anyone who chases two rabbits at the same time never catches any.” It is this blend of lived experience, biblical wisdom, and motivational insight that makes the book resonate.

Nalwimba defines focus as “a point of concentration where all of your energy goes”. She likens it to a laser beam—condensed light powerful enough to cut through metal.

In life, she argues, focus has the same transformative power: it channels energy, eliminates distraction, and produces results.

The book, available both hard and e-copy, is structured into seven chapters, each tackling a different dimension of focus.

From the importance of being focused, to avoiding distraction, overcoming fear, dealing with anxiety, living without limits, and managing stress, Nalwimba builds a holistic framework.

The conclusion ties these threads together, urging readers to embrace focus as a lifelong discipline.

What sets Focus: Way to Acceleration apart from many motivational texts is its grounding in scripture. Nalwimba draws liberally from Proverbs, Isaiah, Romans, and Philippians, weaving biblical truths into her narrative. For instance, she cites Proverbs 17:24: “A wise person’s life is marked by direction, while a fool walks in darkness.”

Yet the book is not merely devotional. Nalwimba integrates practical strategies such as setting SMART goals—specific, measurable, attainable, relevant, and time-sensitive. She advocates breaking long term goals into weekly “mini-goals” and daily action steps, echoing John Maxwell’s dictum: “The secret of your success is found in your daily routine.”

This dual emphasis—spiritual grounding and practical application—makes the book appealing to both faith-based readers and those simply seeking productivity tools.

One of the strongest chapters is Nalwimba’s exploration of distraction. She warns that distractions often masquerade as opportunities. A business partnership that initially seemed promising, she recalls, later collapsed, leaving her off course. The lesson: “You are the company you keep.”

Her advice is to surround oneself with people who add value, inspire, and support wellbeing is not merely external; it is also internal, manifesting in over-commitment, fear, and self-doubt. To counter this, she urges intentional living, guided by purpose and faith.

Nalwimba devotes significant attention to the emotional barriers that undermine focus.

Fear, she argues, paralyses; anxiety overwhelms; stress corrodes. Yet each can be managed through faith, resilience, and discipline.

She cites Muhammad Ali’s philosophy: “Champions are made from something they have deep within them—a desire, a dream, a vision.” For Nalwimba, this inner drive must be harnessed through focus. Anxiety, meanwhile, is addressed through mindfulness and trust in God’s plan. Stress, she suggests, can be mitigated by prioritising, simplifying, and unplugging from constant stimuli.

Perhaps the most inspiring section is Nalwimba’s vision of a life without limits. She challenges readers to shed selfimposed restrictions and societal expectations, urging them to embrace faith, family, and service to others. Her acronym for focus—Faith and Family first, Others before self, Cut out distractions, Unplug often, Simplify life—encapsulates her philosophy.

This is not a call to reckless ambition but to purposeful living. As she reminds us, “At the end of your life, it will not matter if you had a successful career, lived in a big house, or went on extravagant vacations.

What will matter is if you chose to invest in the word of God and people.”

Nalwimba’s greatest strength lies in her clarity. She writes in plain language, avoiding jargon, and uses vivid metaphors to illustrate her points. The laser beam analogy, the proverb about chasing rabbits, and the imageryof trees planted by rivers all make her arguments memorable.

Her integration of personal stories adds authenticity.

Readers see not a distant guru but a fellow traveller who has stumbled, regrouped, and persevered. This relatability enhances the book’s appeal, particularly for young readers navigating the uncertainties of modern life.

Limitations

At times, the book leans heavily on biblical references, which may not resonate with secular audiences. Some readers might also find the advicefamiliar—SMART goals, daily routines, resilience in setbacks are staples of motivational literature. However, Nalwimba’s distinctive voice and cultural context give these ideas fresh relevance.

The book could have benefited from more case studies or empirical evidence to complement its spiritual and anecdotal foundation.

Nonetheless, its simplicity is part of its charm.

Why it matters

In Zambia and across Africa, where young people face the twin challenges of unemployment and distraction from digital overload, Nalwimba’s message is particularly pertinent. She speaks directly to the youth, urging them to harness focus as a tool for empowerment.

Her dedication to her daughter and the younger generation underscores this mission. By framing focus as both a spiritual discipline and a practical skill, she offers a road-map for resilience in uncertain times.

Focus: Way to Acceleration is more than a book; it is a manifesto for intentional living.

Martha Nalwimba reminds us that success is not a matter of luck but of deliberate choice, sustained effort, and unwavering focus.

For readers seeking clarity in a distracted age, her words are both comforting and challenging. Comforting, because they affirm that setbacks are part of the journey; challenging because they demand discipline and commitment.

As Venus Williams is quoted in the book: “I don’t focus on what I’m up against. I focus on my goals, and I try to ignore the rest.” Nalwimba’s work is an invitation to do the same.

In the end, Focus: Way to Acceleration succeeds in its mission: to inspire, guide, and to accelerate. It is a book worth reading, reflecting upon and, most importantly, applying.

Set for official launch on April 25, 2026, Nalwimba’s book will soon be available on Amazon.