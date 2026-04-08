Zesco ban lifted Power seek opening 4-point lead, MUZA face Rangers, Warriors host ‘Mighty’

NDINAWE SIMPELWE,

ROBINSON KUNDA

Ndola, Lusaka

ZESCO United have welcomed the lifting of their suspension by Zambian Premier League (ZPL) and are ready to return to battle in Super League.

And Power Dynamos will today open up a four-point lead in the MTN Super League title race if they beat bottom side Mines United in a rescheduled Week 20 encounter at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

Acting chief executive officer James Ngoma said in an interview yesterday that they are pleased with the decision to lift the suspension.

“It is good that the suspension has been lifted and we are happy with the decision. We are ready for the next match against Green Eagles. On the Absa Cup, we are still having meetings. We are hoping to have the best outcome for the good of the game and everyone involved,” Ngoma said.

Zesco were suspended by ZPL last week after taking their grievance to an ordinary court, a move that contravenes Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) regulations.

The dispute stems from the club’s controversial exclusion from Absa Cup after FAZ ruled that Zesco had initially been mistakenly included using an incorrect fixture to determine league standings.

Zesco defeated Mutondo Stars 3-0 in a Week 19 fixture that was played earlier in the season, but FAZ clarified that only the first 17 matches count towards Absa Cup qualification.

In the rescheduled Week Two fixture, which was played on March 5 at Kafubu Stadium in Luanshya, Mutondo beat Zesco 1-0, and Maestro United Zambia (MUZA) took their place.

On Saturday, MUZA qualified to the quarter-finals after beating North-Western Province Division One side Mushitala Stars 4-3 on post-match penalties after a 0-0 draw in regulation time at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

ZPL announced the lifting of the suspension on Monday.

“The Zambian Premier League hereby confirms the immediate lifting of the suspension of Zesco United Football Club from the league.

This follows the mutual agreement by both parties to withdraw the court case,” ZPL head of communications Christina Zulu said in a statement.

Zulu said the rescheduled Week 20 fixture against Green Eagles in Choma will proceed as scheduled.

She hopes for an amicable resolution to the remaining issues.

POWER vs MINES

“We need to stamp authority from the word go. Mines are fighting to stay in the Super League. It is always difficult to play teams in relegation zone, so we have to show authority from the start,” Power coach Osward Mutapa said in an interview yesterday.

Power, who have three games in hand, have 52 points, one better than second-placed Red Arrows.

Power will welcome back goalkeeper Willard Mwanza, defender Dominic Chanda, midfielders Owen Tembo, Prince Mumba and Frederick Mulambia, who were with the national team in Buenos Aires for an international friendly, which ended 5-0 in favour of Argentina.

Striker Moses Shumah will lead the hunt for goals.

Mines have to win the remaining nine matches to remain in Super League.

They have 15 points and winning the nine matches will take them to 42 points.

Mines coach Charles Kafula admitted they will not have it easy against Power.

“Power are playing good football but we are ready. We have to keep fighting until the end. We will do our best,” Kafula said.

Mines will rely on Cosmas Chilambwe and Luka Nguni for an upset.

WARRIORS vs WANDERERS

Smarting from the Absa Cup elimination, Kabwe Warriors host ‘Mighty’ Mufulira Wanderers in a rescheduled Week 27 tie at Godfrey Chitalu Stadium.

On Sunday, National League side Chirundu United beat Warriors 4-3 on post-match penalties after a 2-2 draw in regulation time in a round-of-16 match at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

“The Absa Cup is water under the bridge. We have to move on and our focus now is on the remaining league matches.

Wanderers is a good team but we are ready for them. Yes, it will be a tough match but we have prepared well,” Warriors coach George Chilufya said.

Warriors beat Wanderers 1-0 at Shinde Stadium in Mufulira and the latter will seek adding salt on the hosts’ wound.

“Of course, Kabwe Warriors is a big team. They have quality, so we expect a tough match, but we are ready. The players are in good spirit and we are looking forward to a good game,” Wanderers coach Lameck Banda said.

Humphrey Bwembya, Timothy Sakala, Seith Sakala and Killian Kanguluma are Warriors’ match-winners while Wanderers have live ammunition in Patson Kwataine and Bartuel Tembo.

Fifth-placed Wanderers have 42 points, two above Warriors in sixth position.

MUZA vs RANGERSMaestro United Zambia (MUZA) welcome titlechasing Nchanga Rangers in a rescheduled Week 27 match at Nakambala Stadium in Mazabuka.

“The boys are ready. Morale is there in camp. The message to the players is very clear. We have to be very serious and we have to be focussed. MUZA is not an easy team, we have to be focussed,” Rangers assistant coach Israel Mwanza said.

Third-placed Rangers have 43 points, six better than MUZA in seventh position.

MUZA will rely on their fans to beat Rangers…. https://enews.daily-mail.co.zm/welcome/home