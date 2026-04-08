‘Zambian football undergoing process of renewal’

NDINAWE SIMPELWE

Ndola

FOOTBALL Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Keith Mweemba says the game is undergoing a process of renewal with deliberate steps being taken to rebuild it from the grassroots.

And Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matambo implored FAZ in the region to double the number of corporate sponsors in the game.

Speaking during the FAZ Copperbelt Province annual general meeting (AGM) at Milford Lodge in Kitwe yesterday, Mweemba said although much of the work is happening behind the scenes, results will soon begin to show on the pitch.

“Zambian football is on a path to renewal. Much of the work is happening behind the scenes and within a short time, results will be evident on the pitch,” he said.

Mweemba noted the struggles faced by the senior men’s national team in recent years.

He called for the need to invest in local coaches.

He said FAZ’s long-term vision is to have all national teams handled by qualified local coaches.

He called for unity among stakeholders, saying togetherness remains key to the growth of the game.

He also said the women’s national team should continue building on their recent momentum as they prepare for Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAfCON).

He said the team that has travelled to Brazil for the FIFA Series Tournament will gain valuable international exposure.

Zambia will face Canada, Brazil and South Korea at the April 11-18 event in Cuiaba.

Mweemba praised Copperbelt Province for its continued contribution to football development, describing the region as the traditional heartbeat of the game.

He said the recently launched FAZ/Schools League for Under-15 and Under-17 pupils is a milestone in grassroots development.

Mweemba also addressed concerns over grants and equipment distribution, assuring stakeholders that FAZ is putting in place a more transparent andsustainable support system.

Meanwhile, Matambo is pleased with the works FAZ Copperbelt has put in place especially in women and youth football.

“The province has witnessed an increase in both the under-18 and women’s participation in sport, football in particular. We are talking about 28 teams in the under-18 and 36 teams in women’s football, respectively,” he said.

Copperbelt Province FAZ chairperson Patrick Ndhlovu said the region has continued to be the hub of football as witnessed by Power Dynamos and Zesco United, who reached the group stage of CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup, respectively.

Ndhlovu said they are in the process of acquiring land where they intend to build offices.

He also asked FAZ to allow his executive to take charge of Baluba School of Excellence in Luanshya to generate income….https://enews.daily-mail.co.zm/welcome/home