Zambia targets MICE market to boost tourism earnings

DOREEN NAWA

Lusaka

GOVERNMENT is intensifying efforts to unlock value from the global meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) market, positioning the segment as a key driver of tourism revenue, investment and job creation.

The business events segment is increasingly seen as a high-impact growth area, with stakeholders noting its potential to increase visitor spending, extend length of stay and stimulate activity across sectors such as hospitality, transport and creative industries.

Speaking at the Events Professionals Association of Zambia (EPAZ) End-of Year and New-Year Industry Mixer, Minister of Tourism Rodney Sikumba said the MICE segment is central to Government’s economic diversification agenda.

Mr Sikumba said conferences, exhibitions and corporate events play a vital role in enhancing destination visibility, attracting international visitors and generating income across the tourism value chain.

“The events industry is a strategic lever for economic growth and job creation. It contributes significantly to increased tourist arrivals and higher visitor expenditure,” he said.

He added that Government is implementing targeted measures to support the sector, including improving the ease of doing business, enhancing tourism infrastructure and promoting Zambia as a competitive destination for business events.

Mr Sikumba said these interventions are anchored on the Eighth National Development Plan and the Tourism Master Plan (20222038), which prioritise tourism as a pillar of sustainable growth.

The minister said stronger collaboration between Government and the private sector will be key in positioning Zambia as a preferred destination for high-value business events in the region.

Meanwhile, EPAZ founding chairperson Lee Ann Singh said the global MICE industry, valued in the hundreds of billions of dollars, has evolved into a powerful economic tool influencing trade, investment and knowledge exchange.

“For Zambia, this presents a clear opportunity. MICE offers strong multiplier effects by extending visitor stays, increasing spend and activating multiple sectors simultaneously,” she said.

Ms Singh noted that the local events industry supports a wide ecosystem, including planners, technical teams, venues, accommodation providers and other service players.

She stressed the need for standardisation and professionalisation to ensure consistent, high-quality event delivery.

“If Zambia is to compete globally, we must ensure quality, safety and coordination are delivered at a high and predictable standard,” she said.

Ms Singh also called for increased industry participation in EPAZ to strengthen coordination and raise standards across the sector.

She further highlighted the role of skills development, citing efforts by institutions such as the Zambia Institute of Hospitality Studies to build a pipeline of trained professionals…https://enews.daily-mail.co.zm/welcome/home