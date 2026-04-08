Zambia, Botswana push to fast-track MKL Rail Project

TRYNESS TEMBO

Lusaka

THE governments of Zambia and Botswana have moved to expedite the implementation of the transformative Mosetse Kazungula-Livingstone (MKL) Rail Project, with a directive to finalise all outstanding feasibility studies by the end of this year.

This was announced during a Joint Steering Committee (JSC) meeting on the MKL Rail Project held on April 1 in Kasane, Botswana.

The governments of Zambia and Botswana, through their respective ministries responsible for transport, namely the Ministry of Transport and Logistics of Zambia and the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of Botswana brought together senior officials from both countries, alongside representatives from Zambia Railways Limited and Botswana Railways, to review progress and provide strategic direction on the implementation of this transformative regional infrastructure project.

Speaking during the meeting, Ministry of Transport and Logistics Permanent Secretary Fredrick Mwalusaka reaffirmed that the MKL Rail Project remains a significant bilateral initiative for enhancing regional connectivity and unlocking economic opportunities within the Southern African Development

Community (SADC) region.Similarly, the acting Permanent Secretary for Botswana’s Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, Pius Seone, reaffirmed his government’s commitment to delivering on its obligations for the successful implementation of the project.

Both governments reiterated their unwavering commitment to the MKL Rail Project and emphasised the importance of sustained collaboration and coordination at both technical and policy levels.

The Joint Steering Committee, co-chaired by the Permanent Secretaries, noted the progress made to date and underscored the need to expedite the resolution of outstanding issues relating to the consultant’s deliverables and approve key project milestones to unlock the next phase of implementation.Efforts are being maintained

through strengthened institutional coordination and stakeholder engagement. The JSC further tasked the Joint Technical Committee (JTC) to ensure that the Bankable Feasibility Study is finalised by December 2026.

Once completed, the railway is expected to significantly improve the efficiency of cargo and passenger movement between the two countries, while reducing transport costs and easing pressure on road infrastructure…