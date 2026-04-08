Trial proceeds in matter female juvenile is charged with murder

MAYENGO NYIRENDA

Chipata

CHIPATA High Court has ordered that trial proceeds in a matter a female juvenile of Nyimba District is charged with murder despite the proceedings exceeding the statutory six-month limit following her arrest.

Under the Children’s Code Act No.

12 of 2022, rigorous standards are established regarding the timeline for proceedings involving minors to ensure they do not remain in legal limbo.

The Act stipulates that a case involving a child in conflict with the law should ideally be concluded within six months from the date of the child’s first court appearance.

Chipata High Court judge-in charge Charles Kafunda declined an application by the girl’s lawyer, Crippen Siatwinda, to have the minor discharged.

The defence contended that the matter was not dealt with expeditiously in line with the Act, noting that the child first appeared in court in March 2023.

While Mr Justice Kafunda agreed with the defence that the timeline required by the Act had elapsed, the State objected to the application.

The prosecution urged the court to dismiss the application, arguing that the delay was not a deliberate attempt to undermine the law.

In ruling, Mr Justice Kafunda highlighted the gravity of the charge.

He said murder is a grave offence for the court to discharge a suspect without them answering to the claims.

“Due to the nature of the charge, I do not think it would be in the public interest for the court to discharge the child offender without her answering to the allegations levelled against her,” Mr Justice Kafunda said.

The juvenile is accused of murdering a fellow minor in Nyimba in 2023, and subsequently concealed the act.

The matter has been adjourned to a later date this month for the commencement of the trial….https://enews.daily-mail.co.zm/welcome/home