Ndola men get 15yrs each for aggravated robbery

MARY LEMBA

Ndola

TWO Ndola men have been jailed 15 years each with hard labour for violently robbing a biomedical engineer of property worth over K3,000.

Joseph Musonda, 33, and Steven Matakala, 31, both unemployed, of Minsundu Township, were convicted by Ndola High Court on one count of aggravated robbery.

The court heard that on October 23 last year, around 20:00 hours, the duo, acting with others who are still at large, attacked Kennedy Moyo, 30, of Chifubu Township, and stole his mobile phone and other belongings valued at K3,400.

According to court records, Mr Moyo had gone to check on his sister in Chifubu Township and was attacked on his way back home, after being confronted by four men, among them the two convicts.

The assailants grabbed his belongings using violence, leaving him with injuries, as later confirmed in a medical report.

One of the suspects was apprehended shortly after the incident with the help of a security guard who was on duty at the Ndola swimming pool, while the other one was arrested two weeks later.

In their defence, Musonda denied involvement, claiming he was coming from Sakania Township on the material day, while Matakala told the court that he was already in police custody on a similar offence and accused the complainant of lying.

However, Ndola High Court judge Daniel Musonda dismissed their defence, saying the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

“The law is clear that any person who, while armed with a weapon, attacks another and steals is guilty of aggravated robbery.

“I am satisfied that violence was used as evidenced by the injuries sustained by the complainant,” the adjudicator said.

In mitigation, the convicts, through their lawyers, pleaded for leniency, citing their status as first offenders and their youthful age.

But judge Musonda said the offence was grave and warranted a custodial sentence.

“I have considered your mitigation, but I will impose the mandatory sentence of 15 years each imprisonment with hard labour effective from the date of your arrest,” he said…https://enews.daily-mail.co.zm/welcome/home