Makeni Mall partnership unlocks retail growth

Model accelerating growth of micro, small and medium enterprises

DOREEN NAWA

Lusaka

A STRATEGIC partnership between the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises Development and Makeni Mall is emerging as a practical model for unlocking retail market access and accelerating the growth of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Zambia.

Director of SMEs Pamela Chitulangoma says since its launch in October last year, the initiative has shifted from policy intent to tangible commercial outcomes, positioning MSMEs within a structured retail environment that was previously out of reach for many small businesses.

“By offering free exhibition space during peak shopping periods and public holidays, Makeni Mall has effectively lowered the cost of entry into formal retail, allowing entrepreneurs to test products, build brands, and generate revenue without incurring prohibitive overheads,” Ms Chitulangoma said.

The programme has already attracted more than 100 MSMEs across key sectors such as textiles, agro-processing, crafts and beauty products – industries with strong potential for value addition and job creation.

For many participants, Ms Chitulangoma said the exposure to consistent foot traffic has translated into increased sales volumes and expanded customer bases, demonstrating the commercial viability of integrating small enterprises into high-traffic retail ecosystems.

“From a business perspective, the initiative highlights the growing role of private sector infrastructure in supporting enterprise development. Shopping malls, traditionally focused on established brands, are increasingly being repositioned as incubation spaces for emerging businesses,” she said.

This model not only diversifies product offerings but also strengthens local supply chains and promotes import substitution by prioritising locally made goods.

The textile sector, in particular, has benefitted from the initiative’s deliberate branding and marketing approach, which included a high-profile runway show at inception.

This helped reposition local designers as competitive players, capable of meeting both domestic and international

market standards – an important step towards export readiness.

For Makeni Mall, the partnership also reflects a broader commercial strategy.

By integrating MSMEs into its retail mix, the mall enhances customer experience through unique, locally-inspired products while reinforcing its positioning as a community-centred business hub.

This dual value proposition – social impact alongside commercial relevance—signals a shift in how retail spaces can contribute to inclusive economic growth.

Meanwhile, Ms Chitulangoma called for replication across other malls points to scalability as the next frontier. Expanding such partnerships nationwide could create a pipeline of formalised MSMEs, boost domestic production, and strengthen Zambia’s economic resilience.

As momentum builds, she said the initiative is increasingly being viewed not just as a support programme, but as a viable business model—one that aligns public policy with private sector incentives to drive sustainable enterprise growth and broaden participation in the formal economy…https://enews.daily-mail.co.zm/welcome/home