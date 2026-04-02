Upcoming tennis stars showcase hunger for success

NDINAWE SIMPELWE

Ndola

ZAMBIA’S next generation of tennis stars announced their presence as the Champions Haven Junior Twin Tournament served off the 2026 season with thrilling action across two cities.

With over 100 participants competing in Ndola and Lusaka, young players showcased skills in different the spotlight after emerging champion in two age categories on the Copperbelt.

Siame stamped authority in the girls’ under-18 division, porducing a dominant run that also saw her claim the under-16 title.Siame saw off Joyce Nalwizya in the under-18 category final before beating Janet Mwape in the under-16 category final.

In Lusaka, Christabel Chisongo continued with her age categories ranging from under-10 to under-18 for both boys and girls.

Despite the action that captivated the fans, it was Mukangwa Siame who stole dominance after seeing off Diana Kitain in the under-18 category final while in the under-16 final, Kayla Muioma beat Yula Ulendo to the title.

In the boys’ under-18 category, Reuben Mulenga beat Chimba Phiri to win the title on the Copperbelt while Pavle Miletic stunned favourite Kombe Mabo Junior to triumph in Lusaka.

In the boys’ under-16 category, Mapalo Mulenga won the Copperbelt title after beating Shadrick Chileshe, while in Lusaka Nathan Nthwala overcame Elisha Silumbwe to the title.

The under-14 categories also produced outstanding performances with Gift Mulenga winning the Copperbelt title after beating Mulenga Mutale in the final while Christian Mabo scooped the Lusaka title with a win over Luyando Mweene.

The girls’ under-14 saw Yolanda Pantonja overcoming Naomi Hamiyanda on the Copperbelt while Shaney Mateta beat Shalom Soko in Lusaka.

Fidelis Simata won the title in Lusaka in the under-12 category beating Divine Chalwe with Nzelu Ulendo beating Shawn Muimo in Lusaka and in the girls’ category, Charity Chileshe was the champion in Lusaka ahead of Gertrude Mulenga.

The lowest category saw the under-10 players battle it out with Mercy Mwape winning the Copperbelt title beating Josephine Katongoand Alinjavwa Nama won the Lusaka title by beating Butemwa Nama.

Jackson Makungu won the boys’ category on the Copperbelt ahead of Alinaswe Lufungulo and Anglobert Mateta won the Lusaka title with victory over Nzulu Ulendo.

Zambia Tennis Association general secretary Joe Siame said young players demonstrated skill, determination and hunger to succeed.

He said performances in the under-18 division have set the tone for the rest of the season with more competitions lined up…https://enews.daily-mail.co.zm/welcome/home